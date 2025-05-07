Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 804 - 1,044 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hà Nội: Kim Mã Thượng, Cống Vị, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 804 - 1,044 USD
• Manage and coordinate the SMT production process to ensure timely and efficient operations.
• Monitor production schedules and workflow to optimize resource utilization.
• Implement and maintain quality control measures throughout the production line.
• Collaborate with engineering and design teams to improve product designs and manufacturing processes.
• Train and develop team members on SMT procedures and best practices.
• Conduct regular performance reviews and provide feedback to enhance team productivity.
• Analyze production data to identify trends and areas for improvement.
• Ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations in the workplace.
• Prepare regular reports on production status and update management on key metrics.
• Participate in cross-functional meetings to align production goals with business objectives.
Với Mức Lương 804 - 1,044 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong knowledge of SMT manufacturing processes and equipment.
• Proven leadership skills and ability to manage a diverse team.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
