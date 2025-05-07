Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 804 - 1,044 USD

Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 804 - 1,044 USD

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/06/2025
Navigos Search's Client

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
804 - 1,044 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Kim Mã Thượng, Cống Vị, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 804 - 1,044 USD

• Manage and coordinate the SMT production process to ensure timely and efficient operations.
• Monitor production schedules and workflow to optimize resource utilization.
• Implement and maintain quality control measures throughout the production line.
• Collaborate with engineering and design teams to improve product designs and manufacturing processes.
• Train and develop team members on SMT procedures and best practices.
• Conduct regular performance reviews and provide feedback to enhance team productivity.
• Analyze production data to identify trends and areas for improvement.
• Ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations in the workplace.
• Prepare regular reports on production status and update management on key metrics.
• Participate in cross-functional meetings to align production goals with business objectives.

Với Mức Lương 804 - 1,044 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 5 years of experience in SMT production management or a similar role.
• Strong knowledge of SMT manufacturing processes and equipment.
• Proven leadership skills and ability to manage a diverse team.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

