Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 804 - 1,044 USD

• Manage and coordinate the SMT production process to ensure timely and efficient operations.

• Monitor production schedules and workflow to optimize resource utilization.

• Implement and maintain quality control measures throughout the production line.

• Collaborate with engineering and design teams to improve product designs and manufacturing processes.

• Train and develop team members on SMT procedures and best practices.

• Conduct regular performance reviews and provide feedback to enhance team productivity.

• Analyze production data to identify trends and areas for improvement.

• Ensure compliance with safety and environmental regulations in the workplace.

• Prepare regular reports on production status and update management on key metrics.

• Participate in cross-functional meetings to align production goals with business objectives.