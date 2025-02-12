Tuyển Product Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Mức lương
500 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Viet Tower, No.1 Thai Ha Street, Dong Da Distict, Ha Noi, Viet Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD

- Prepare, review, and manage contractual documentation, ensuring accuracy and compliance with company policies and legal requirements.
- Handle all aspects of shipping documentation, including preparing invoices, packing lists, bills of lading, and other necessary documents.
- Maintain organized and up-to-date records of all documentation, both physical and electronic.
- Collaborate with internal teams (e.g., sales, logistics, legal) to ensure smooth and efficient document flow.
- Utilize analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve any discrepancies or issues related to documentation.
- Proactively identify opportunities to improve documentation processes and efficiency.
- Stay up-to-date on industry regulations and best practices related to documentation.
- Perform other related duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Ex-im Documentation skills
• Experience in Technical Writing and Analytical Skills
• Proficiency in documenting processes and procedures

Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

SUNNEXUS CO., LTD

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Viet Tower, Phố Thái Hà, Trung Liệt, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-product-marketing-thu-nhap-500-800-thang-tai-ha-noi-job290398
