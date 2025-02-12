Tuyển Product Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
- Hà Nội: Viet Tower, No.1 Thai Ha Street, Dong Da Distict, Ha Noi, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
- Prepare, review, and manage contractual documentation, ensuring accuracy and compliance with company policies and legal requirements.
- Handle all aspects of shipping documentation, including preparing invoices, packing lists, bills of lading, and other necessary documents.
- Maintain organized and up-to-date records of all documentation, both physical and electronic.
- Collaborate with internal teams (e.g., sales, logistics, legal) to ensure smooth and efficient document flow.
- Utilize analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve any discrepancies or issues related to documentation.
- Proactively identify opportunities to improve documentation processes and efficiency.
- Stay up-to-date on industry regulations and best practices related to documentation.
- Perform other related duties as assigned.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Experience in Technical Writing and Analytical Skills
• Proficiency in documenting processes and procedures
Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI