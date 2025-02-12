Tuyển Product Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

- Prepare, review, and manage contractual documentation, ensuring accuracy and compliance with company policies and legal requirements.

- Handle all aspects of shipping documentation, including preparing invoices, packing lists, bills of lading, and other necessary documents.

- Maintain organized and up-to-date records of all documentation, both physical and electronic.

- Collaborate with internal teams (e.g., sales, logistics, legal) to ensure smooth and efficient document flow.

- Utilize analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and resolve any discrepancies or issues related to documentation.

- Proactively identify opportunities to improve documentation processes and efficiency.

- Stay up-to-date on industry regulations and best practices related to documentation.

- Perform other related duties as assigned.