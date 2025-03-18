Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Lô B2.6, Đường D3, KCN Đồng An 2, TP. Thủ Dầu Một, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Key responsibilities
- Ensuring all general office services (Cleaning, transportation, stationary, courier services, food & catering, security, faxing, post etc.) are provided as required by managing local supply base.
- Collecting invoices and make payment requests for all service expenses and ensuring these expenses are accurate and reasonable.
- Managing company’s uniform and PPE delivery to all staff
- Being apply, complete, and submit any supporting documentation required for any working visa, permits, and licenses for all employees and company visitors as required.
- Being responsible for arranging transportation and accommodation for visitors when they arrive to Viet Nam as required.
- Being responsible for making necessary travel and accommodation arrangements for all employees locally and internationally liaising with relevant travel service providers ensuring employees are then properly advised with complete itineraries.
- Organizing and coordinating all company events (outing trips, team building, sport and social charity activities), meetings and conferences successfully
- Providing all general translation activities as requested, including but not limited to; transferring telephone calls, faxes, mails, enquiries and requests and handling them appropriately.
- Ensuring that telephone callers and visitors to the Company are professionally welcomed and briefed in related company policy.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam

Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô B2.6, Đường D3, KCN Đồng An 2, TP. Thủ Dầu Một, Bình Dương

