Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Dầu Khí Schoeller Bleckmann Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Key responsibilities

- Ensuring all general office services (Cleaning, transportation, stationary, courier services, food & catering, security, faxing, post etc.) are provided as required by managing local supply base.

- Collecting invoices and make payment requests for all service expenses and ensuring these expenses are accurate and reasonable.

- Managing company’s uniform and PPE delivery to all staff

- Being apply, complete, and submit any supporting documentation required for any working visa, permits, and licenses for all employees and company visitors as required.

- Being responsible for arranging transportation and accommodation for visitors when they arrive to Viet Nam as required.

- Being responsible for making necessary travel and accommodation arrangements for all employees locally and internationally liaising with relevant travel service providers ensuring employees are then properly advised with complete itineraries.

- Organizing and coordinating all company events (outing trips, team building, sport and social charity activities), meetings and conferences successfully

- Providing all general translation activities as requested, including but not limited to; transferring telephone calls, faxes, mails, enquiries and requests and handling them appropriately.

- Ensuring that telephone callers and visitors to the Company are professionally welcomed and briefed in related company policy.