Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Navigos Search

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,500 - 2,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD

Lead the setup of maintenance systems for a new automotive manufacturing plant.
Manage and maintain all machinery, equipment, and utilities to ensure smooth production.
Develop and implement preventive and predictive maintenance programs.
Recruit, train, and lead a maintenance team.
Collaborate with production and quality teams to resolve technical issues.
Apply 5S, TPM, and other methodologies to improve operational efficiency.
Ensure compliance with safety, environmental, and industry standards.
Manage maintenance budgets and optimize spare parts inventory.
Prepare and present reports on equipment performance and maintenance activities.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering or a related field.
At least 10 years of maintenance management experience, with expertise in the automotive industry.
Proven experience in setting up maintenance systems for new factories.
Strong leadership, problem-solving, and project management skills.
Hands-on experience with automotive manufacturing equipment.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

