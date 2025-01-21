Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD

Mức lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD

Lead the setup of maintenance systems for a new automotive manufacturing plant.

Manage and maintain all machinery, equipment, and utilities to ensure smooth production.

Develop and implement preventive and predictive maintenance programs.

Recruit, train, and lead a maintenance team.

Collaborate with production and quality teams to resolve technical issues.

Apply 5S, TPM, and other methodologies to improve operational efficiency.

Ensure compliance with safety, environmental, and industry standards.

Manage maintenance budgets and optimize spare parts inventory.

Prepare and present reports on equipment performance and maintenance activities.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering or a related field.

At least 10 years of maintenance management experience, with expertise in the automotive industry.

Proven experience in setting up maintenance systems for new factories.

Strong leadership, problem-solving, and project management skills.

Hands-on experience with automotive manufacturing equipment.

