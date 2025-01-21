Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD
Lead the setup of maintenance systems for a new automotive manufacturing plant.
Manage and maintain all machinery, equipment, and utilities to ensure smooth production.
Develop and implement preventive and predictive maintenance programs.
Recruit, train, and lead a maintenance team.
Collaborate with production and quality teams to resolve technical issues.
Apply 5S, TPM, and other methodologies to improve operational efficiency.
Ensure compliance with safety, environmental, and industry standards.
Manage maintenance budgets and optimize spare parts inventory.
Prepare and present reports on equipment performance and maintenance activities.
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 10 years of maintenance management experience, with expertise in the automotive industry.
Proven experience in setting up maintenance systems for new factories.
Strong leadership, problem-solving, and project management skills.
Hands-on experience with automotive manufacturing equipment.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI