Tuyển Project Manager Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 25, toà B1 - Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Đại Mỗ, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu

Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, schedule, budget, and resource allocation. Lead project kick-off meetings and communicate project objectives, requirements, and expectations to team members and stakeholders. Manage project execution according to the project plan, ensuring that deliverables are completed on time and within budget. Identify and mitigate project risks and issues, and escalate as necessary to ensure timely resolution. Monitor project progress and performance, and report regularly to stakeholders on status, risks, and issues. Coordinate project team activities, including task assignment, progress tracking, and performance evaluation. Facilitate effective communication and collaboration among project team members, stakeholders, and other relevant parties. Conduct project post-mortem reviews and capture lessons learned for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 4 years of experience working in similar positions: developer, BA, ... Of which, at least 1 year of experience working in PM position, managing projects from 3-5 man month At least 1 year working with clients from English-speaking markets Deep understanding of project management methods and best practices (e.g. Agile, Waterfall). Excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. Detail-oriented with strong time management and organizational skills. Proficient in project management tools/software. Proficient in project estimation and bidding skills. Relevant certifications such as PMP, Prince2 or Agile certification are an advantage. Fluent in English communication.

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 40.000.000 - 55.000.000 VND Full salary in the probation time Bonus 13th month salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,... Annual performance review, twice/ year Premium healthcare insurance (VBI) annually. Sponsor exam and study costs for some professional certificates. Opportunity to work and short/long training abroad Learning encouragement fund: Japanese and English training courses held at the company, professional training courses, Udemy courses,... Take part in playing football, badminton team, board game team Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with a clear, fast, fully equipped process system. Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA,... Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin