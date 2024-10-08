Tuyển Project Manager Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Tuyển Project Manager Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/11/2024
Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Mức lương
40 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 25, toà B1

- Roman Plaza, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Đại Mỗ, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu

Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, schedule, budget, and resource allocation. Lead project kick-off meetings and communicate project objectives, requirements, and expectations to team members and stakeholders. Manage project execution according to the project plan, ensuring that deliverables are completed on time and within budget. Identify and mitigate project risks and issues, and escalate as necessary to ensure timely resolution. Monitor project progress and performance, and report regularly to stakeholders on status, risks, and issues. Coordinate project team activities, including task assignment, progress tracking, and performance evaluation. Facilitate effective communication and collaboration among project team members, stakeholders, and other relevant parties. Conduct project post-mortem reviews and capture lessons learned for continuous improvement.
Develop comprehensive project plans, including scope, schedule, budget, and resource allocation.
Lead project kick-off meetings and communicate project objectives, requirements, and expectations to team members and stakeholders.
Manage project execution according to the project plan, ensuring that deliverables are completed on time and within budget.
Identify and mitigate project risks and issues, and escalate as necessary to ensure timely resolution.
Monitor project progress and performance, and report regularly to stakeholders on status, risks, and issues.
Coordinate project team activities, including task assignment, progress tracking, and performance evaluation.
Facilitate effective communication and collaboration among project team members, stakeholders, and other relevant parties.
Conduct project post-mortem reviews and capture lessons learned for continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 4 years of experience working in similar positions: developer, BA, ... Of which, at least 1 year of experience working in PM position, managing projects from 3-5 man month At least 1 year working with clients from English-speaking markets Deep understanding of project management methods and best practices (e.g. Agile, Waterfall). Excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. Detail-oriented with strong time management and organizational skills. Proficient in project management tools/software. Proficient in project estimation and bidding skills. Relevant certifications such as PMP, Prince2 or Agile certification are an advantage. Fluent in English communication.
At least 4 years of experience working in similar positions: developer, BA, ... Of which, at least 1 year of experience working in PM position, managing projects from 3-5 man month
At least 1 year working with clients from English-speaking markets
Deep understanding of project management methods and best practices (e.g. Agile, Waterfall).
Excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills.
Detail-oriented with strong time management and organizational skills.
Proficient in project management tools/software.
Proficient in project estimation and bidding skills.
Relevant certifications such as PMP, Prince2 or Agile certification are an advantage.
Fluent in English communication.

Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 40.000.000 - 55.000.000 VND Full salary in the probation time Bonus 13th month salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,... Annual performance review, twice/ year Premium healthcare insurance (VBI) annually. Sponsor exam and study costs for some professional certificates. Opportunity to work and short/long training abroad Learning encouragement fund: Japanese and English training courses held at the company, professional training courses, Udemy courses,... Take part in playing football, badminton team, board game team Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with a clear, fast, fully equipped process system. Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA,... Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.
Salary: 40.000.000 - 55.000.000 VND
Full salary in the probation time
Bonus 13th month salary, performance bonus, holiday bonus,...
Annual performance review, twice/ year
Premium healthcare insurance (VBI) annually.
Sponsor exam and study costs for some professional certificates.
Opportunity to work and short/long training abroad
Learning encouragement fund: Japanese and English training courses held at the company, professional training courses, Udemy courses,...
Take part in playing football, badminton team, board game team
Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with a clear, fast, fully equipped process system.
Work directly with foreign customers, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA,...
Enjoy full benefits according to the provisions of the Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-manager-thu-nhap-40-55-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job207847
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
30 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông và Công nghệ Khải Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông và Công nghệ Khải Minh
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Synodus
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH NGÔI SAO DŨNG CẢM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGÔI SAO DŨNG CẢM
9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công TNHH Next Level Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công TNHH Next Level Solution
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Synodus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Synodus
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM HUMAN OFFSHORE PARTNERS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM HUMAN OFFSHORE PARTNERS
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ TRIPLAYZ
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ THÙY DUNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ THÙY DUNG
25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 40 Triệu BSS Group
22 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH BlueOC Tech
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager The Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (Giz) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (Giz)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận International center for research in Agroforestry in Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager The Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (Giz) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (Giz)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Vinfast Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vinfast Global
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Mizuho Bank, Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search's Client
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 USD FPT Software
2 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager 7-Eleven Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận 7-Eleven Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN SKY CORPORATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN SKY CORPORATION
Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm