Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: FPT Building, 17 Duy Tân Str., Cầu Giấy District, Hanoi, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Job Brief • We are looking for an experienced External Project Manager to support Internal PM in managing offshore projects and report to customers. By joining with us, you will be part of a high performance and enthusiastic team in a pleasant work environment.

Job Brief

External Project Manager

Responsibilities • Conduct meeting with clients. • Manage changes of project scopes, project schedule according to internal PM’s directions. • Support to manage risks, issues, problems in project. • Create project progress reports and issues • Receive and transfer information from clients/onsite to internal team and vice versa. • Co-ordinate with IT/Admin department for infra structure setup if requested. • Support to manage relationship with the clients and all stakeholders. • Support to create proposal/estimation. • Perform other tasks requested by internal PM/clients.

Responsibilities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic Qualifications • Bachelor degree, preferably in business management, IT, Japanese fields. • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Japanese (JLPT N2+) • At least 2-year experience in IT industry in similar role or IT communicator. • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office. • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills. • Solid organizational skills including attention in detail and multi-task skills. • Ability to be proactive, can-do attitude.

Basic Qualifications

Nice to have: • PMP, PMI-ACP certification.

Nice to have:

Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.

• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year

• Salary review: 1 time per year

• International, dynamic, friendly working environment

• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin