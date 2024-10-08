Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
Project Manager

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: FPT Building, 17 Duy Tân Str., Cầu Giấy District, Hanoi, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.
In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.
Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?
Job Brief • We are looking for an experienced External Project Manager to support Internal PM in managing offshore projects and report to customers. By joining with us, you will be part of a high performance and enthusiastic team in a pleasant work environment.
Responsibilities • Conduct meeting with clients. • Manage changes of project scopes, project schedule according to internal PM’s directions. • Support to manage risks, issues, problems in project. • Create project progress reports and issues • Receive and transfer information from clients/onsite to internal team and vice versa. • Co-ordinate with IT/Admin department for infra structure setup if requested. • Support to manage relationship with the clients and all stakeholders. • Support to create proposal/estimation. • Perform other tasks requested by internal PM/clients.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic Qualifications • Bachelor degree, preferably in business management, IT, Japanese fields. • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Japanese (JLPT N2+) • At least 2-year experience in IT industry in similar role or IT communicator. • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office. • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills. • Solid organizational skills including attention in detail and multi-task skills. • Ability to be proactive, can-do attitude.
Nice to have: • PMP, PMI-ACP certification.
Tại FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.
• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year
• Salary review: 1 time per year
• International, dynamic, friendly working environment
• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

