Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH DMSpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 34 Bạch Đằng, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Project Implementation Management

Lead planning and execution of software deployment projects from kick-off to go-live.

Collaborate with Product, R&D, and Customer Success to define scope, milestones, and timelines.

Assign resources, manage task ownership, and track delivery progress via Agile tools (e.g., Jira).

Facilitate client workshops, requirement validation, UAT, and training sessions.

Monitor project health and escalate risks/issues with mitigation plans.

2. Post-Go-Live Maintenance & Support Coordination

Own the maintenance lifecycle after project handover: manage bug fixes, enhancement requests, and SLA performance.

Work closely with Customer Support and Dev teams to triage incidents and plan hotfix/patch releases.

Ensure documentation, handover logs, and service reports are up to date and auditable.

Manage change request (CR) flow and align expectations on delivery timelines and impact.

3. Customer Relationship & Service Quality

Act as the main point of contact for customers during and after implementation.

Monitor and drive customer satisfaction through effective communication, responsiveness, and service reviews.

Build trust with clients by understanding their business goals and proposing appropriate solutions or service upgrades.

4. Internal Process & Team Management

Coordinate with BA, QA, and Dev teams to align project scope and implementation logic.

Contribute to internal SOPs for deployment and support processes.

Mentor and guide junior PS team members; conduct performance reviews when needed.

Support sales/pre-sales in providing technical feasibility and implementation plans.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Business, or related fields.

5+ years of experience in project management or professional services, with at least 2 years in a leadership role.

Experience implementing B2B SaaS/DMS/retail tech systems is highly preferred.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodology and customer success workflows.

2. Skills & Competencies

Strong project management and delivery tracking skills (e.g., Gantt chart, Agile board).

Excellent stakeholder communication, both internally and with enterprise clients.

Problem-solving and risk management capabilities.

High attention to detail, customer-oriented mindset, and service accountability.

Proficiency in Jira, Confluence, Excel, and presentation tools.

Tại Công ty TNHH DMSpro Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Be part of a global tech powerhouse – DMSpro is 100% owned by Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of the largest enterprise software groups in Canada with a market cap exceeding $70 billion USD.

Work with top-tier FMCG, pharmaceutical, and retail clients – Gain real-world experience solving complex business challenges with advanced SaaS and Omni-Channel solutions.

Unmatched learning & career growth opportunities – Stay ahead with next-gen DMS, digital transformation, and technology for distribution.

Competitive salary & performance-based bonuses – Your success is our success.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH DMSpro

