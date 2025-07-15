Tuyển Project Manager Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Report to: Business Development & Engineering Manager

POSITION PURPOSE

• Ensure New Product Development (NPD’s), Productivity, Quality improvement, GAPs closing (related to HSE, Quality) projects, as requested by company, are executed on-time and within-budget, delivering the physically desired finished products. This role will manage capital investment projects, leadership during concept/design stage and execution at highest level of efficiency, quality, and employee safety. Identifies cost-effective, high-savings productivity solutions and develops projects to improve performance, product quality, safety and sustainability, yield and manufacturing cycle time.

• This role will also ensure to coordinate with all plant projects and plans, to ensure objectives are aligned across all categories, with the ultimate aim of meeting the plant’s CAPEX/Expense Budgets.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Capital Project Development, Coordination, and Assessment

• Lead IIM process within the plant.

• Represent the plant in discussions with supplier, regarding all Productivity - related projects