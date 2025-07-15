Tuyển Project Manager Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
- Hưng Yên: Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phố Nối, tt. Bần Yên Nhân, Mỹ Hào, Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Report to: Business Development & Engineering Manager
POSITION PURPOSE
• Ensure New Product Development (NPD’s), Productivity, Quality improvement, GAPs closing (related to HSE, Quality) projects, as requested by company, are executed on-time and within-budget, delivering the physically desired finished products. This role will manage capital investment projects, leadership during concept/design stage and execution at highest level of efficiency, quality, and employee safety. Identifies cost-effective, high-savings productivity solutions and develops projects to improve performance, product quality, safety and sustainability, yield and manufacturing cycle time.
• This role will also ensure to coordinate with all plant projects and plans, to ensure objectives are aligned across all categories, with the ultimate aim of meeting the plant’s CAPEX/Expense Budgets.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Capital Project Development, Coordination, and Assessment
• Lead IIM process within the plant.
• Represent the plant in discussions with supplier, regarding all Productivity - related projects
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI