Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Nanofilm Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Project Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Nanofilm Technologies Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager
Job Purpose
Project Management from Business Ideas to Mass Production.
Main Success Criteria
Realize new business development and projects to meet Project Goals, within Scope, Budget and Timeline.
• Present in meetings with customers (via online and in-person).
• Collaborate with the internal project team to align content before presenting to customers.
• Develop project plans and manage timelines.
• Prepare budgets, propose approval, and monitor cost and profit reports from Accounting/Finance.
• Maintain and manage a list of key issues during the NPI sampling phase.
• Organize project roadmap review meetings, NPI to MP handover meetings (monitor and manage project progress for handover preparation).
• Report project status to the Board of Directors and relevant departments.
• Coordinate with cross-functional teams and respond to customer evaluation assessments.
• Establish a business relationship between customers and business units and suppliers.
• Prepare quotations, obtain approval from the Board of Directors, and send them to customers.
• Monitor revenue during the sample run phase.
• Maintain and develop relationships with customers, seek new business opportunities.
