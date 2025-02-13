Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Nanofilm Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Job Purpose

Project Management from Business Ideas to Mass Production.

Main Success Criteria

Realize new business development and projects to meet Project Goals, within Scope, Budget and Timeline.

• Present in meetings with customers (via online and in-person).

• Collaborate with the internal project team to align content before presenting to customers.

• Develop project plans and manage timelines.

• Prepare budgets, propose approval, and monitor cost and profit reports from Accounting/Finance.

• Maintain and manage a list of key issues during the NPI sampling phase.

• Organize project roadmap review meetings, NPI to MP handover meetings (monitor and manage project progress for handover preparation).

• Report project status to the Board of Directors and relevant departments.

• Coordinate with cross-functional teams and respond to customer evaluation assessments.

• Establish a business relationship between customers and business units and suppliers.

• Prepare quotations, obtain approval from the Board of Directors, and send them to customers.

• Monitor revenue during the sample run phase.

• Maintain and develop relationships with customers, seek new business opportunities.