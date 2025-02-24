Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

Mức lương Đến 1,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD

· Lead the onsite team (size 40 members) and coordinate with clients to ensure projects are delivered on time and within scope as per requirement.

· Monitor project progress and performance, providing regular updates and ẻ to s to stakeholders.

· Identify and mitigate project risks and issues.

· Ensure adherence to industry best practices and company standards.

· Foster a collaborative and high-performance project team environment.

· Conduct post-project evaluations to identify areas for improvement.

· Ensure project-cost is effectively by working closely with operation team and HR

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

· Bachelor's degree

· Minimum of 2 years of project management experience, prefer focusing on data annotation, content moderation, or customer service.

· Strong understanding of project management methodologies and tools.

· Excellent communication, leadership, and organizational skills.

· Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Preferred Skills:

· Experience with AI, machine learning projects, or customer service operations.

· Knowledge of quality assurance and compliance standards in the BPO industry.

· Familiarity with data privacy regulations and best practices.

· Proficiency in project management software (e.g., Microsoft Project, Asana, Trello).

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

· Competitive salary and benefits package.

· Opportunity to work with a diverse and talented team.

· Professional development and career growth opportunities.

· A dynamic and inclusive work environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

