Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THOTH VIỆT NAM

Project Manager

Mức lương
Đến 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

· Lead the onsite team (size 40 members) and coordinate with clients to ensure projects are delivered on time and within scope as per requirement.
· Monitor project progress and performance, providing regular updates and ẻ to s to stakeholders.
· Identify and mitigate project risks and issues.
· Ensure adherence to industry best practices and company standards.
· Foster a collaborative and high-performance project team environment.
· Conduct post-project evaluations to identify areas for improvement.
· Ensure project-cost is effectively by working closely with operation team and HR

· Bachelor's degree
· Minimum of 2 years of project management experience, prefer focusing on data annotation, content moderation, or customer service.
· Strong understanding of project management methodologies and tools.
· Excellent communication, leadership, and organizational skills.
· Ability to work effectively under pressure and meet tight deadlines.
Preferred Skills:
· Experience with AI, machine learning projects, or customer service operations.
· Knowledge of quality assurance and compliance standards in the BPO industry.
· Familiarity with data privacy regulations and best practices.
· Proficiency in project management software (e.g., Microsoft Project, Asana, Trello).

· Competitive salary and benefits package.
· Opportunity to work with a diverse and talented team.
· Professional development and career growth opportunities.
· A dynamic and inclusive work environment.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Panorama Nha Trang, số 2 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Lộc Thọ, Thành phố Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa

