Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Project Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In a world of disruption and increasingly complex business challenges, our professionals bring truth into focus with the Kroll Lens. Our sharp analytical skills, paired with the latest technology, allow us to give our clients clarity—not just answers—in all areas of business. We embrace diverse backgrounds and global perspectives, and we cultivate diversity by respecting, including, and valuing one another. As part of One team, One Kroll, you’ll contribute to a supportive and collaborative work environment that empowers you to excel.
One team, One Kroll
Our Valuation Services practice (formerly known as Duff & Phelps and now rebranded as Kroll) prepares objective valuations for financial reporting, tax and management planning purposes. Our Analysts receive world-class training, outstanding benefits, strong career progression, competitive salaries and relocation assistance when applicable.
At Kroll, your work will help deliver clarity to our clients’ most complex governance, risk, and transparency challenges. Apply now to join One team, One Kroll.
One team, One Kroll.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Researching target industries, market and competitor information
• Interviewing clients, including face-to-face meetings, to gather data and information pertinent to the engagement

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Kroll Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa W1, Vinhomes Westpoint, Đường Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-project-manager-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job345586
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỸ PHẨM SMD VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LianLian Global Vietnam
Tuyển Project Manager LianLian Global Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
LianLian Global Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AN NINH MẠNG QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Appen Data Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Project Manager Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Tuyển Project Manager Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Archimedes School
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ AIONTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN ĐỔI SỐ AIONTECH
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH GITS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GITS
Tới 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DEHA VIỆT NAM
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sun* Inc. (Sun Asterisk Inc.)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
30 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Beetechsoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu Beetechsoft
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu BSS Group
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Proton làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Proton
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 32 Triệu Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea
Tới 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ thông tin Phú Minh (Phú Minh Teck)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 55 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
25 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ và Trí tuệ nhân tạo VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ và Trí tuệ nhân tạo VietIS
35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần SEONGON Thịnh Vượng
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,300 - 2 USD VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN CƠ QUAN HỖ TRỢ DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ VÀ KHỞI NGHIỆP HÀN QUỐC (KOSME) TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
1,300 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần VTI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần VTI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu BSS Group
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
25 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ MINDX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 63 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRƯỜNG HỌC CÔNG NGHỆ MINDX
Tới 63 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3,000 - 4 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM
3,000 - 4 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm