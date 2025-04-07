Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV
- Hà Nội: 91 Nguyen Chi Thanh, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Build and develop the project team to ensure maximum performance by providing purpose, direction, and motivation
Lead projects from requirements definition through deployment, identifying schedules, scopes, budget estimations, and implementation plans, including risk mitigation
Coordinate internal and external resources to ensure that projects adhere to scope, schedule, and budget
Analyze project status and, when necessary, revise the scope, schedule, or budget to ensure that project requirements can be met
Establish and maintain relationships with relevant client stakeholders, providing day-to-day contact on project status and changes
Define the project’s scope and determine available resources. And then create a detailed and concise plan to both execute the project and monitor its progress
Establish and maintain processes for managing scope during the project lifecycle, setting quality and performance standards, and assessing risks
Structure and manage integrated, multitrack performance databases for digital, print, social, broadcast, and experiential projects
Develop and maintain partnerships with third-party resources, including vendors and researchers
Assign and monitor resources to ensure project efficiency and maximize deliverables
Report project outcomes and/or risks to the appropriate management channels and escalate issues, as necessary, according to the project work plan.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in developing web technologies and software platforms for maximum usability is a plus
Strong attention to deadlines and budgetary guidelines
Proven success working with all levels of management
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Excellent presentation skills
Preferred skills and qualifications
Professional certification, such as PMP or PRINCE2
Experience in developing platforms for internal processes
Experience in coaching project team members to strengthen their abilities and skill sets
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Full social package (SI, HI, UI) with the company, and the law of Vietnam
Annual Health Check at the high-quality healthcare centers
15 days of paid leave per year
There are many company activities to tighten the relationships between employees: Year-end Events, Team building, Outing Trips, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
