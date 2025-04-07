Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 91 Nguyen Chi Thanh, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Build and develop the project team to ensure maximum performance by providing purpose, direction, and motivation

Lead projects from requirements definition through deployment, identifying schedules, scopes, budget estimations, and implementation plans, including risk mitigation

Coordinate internal and external resources to ensure that projects adhere to scope, schedule, and budget

Analyze project status and, when necessary, revise the scope, schedule, or budget to ensure that project requirements can be met

Establish and maintain relationships with relevant client stakeholders, providing day-to-day contact on project status and changes

Define the project’s scope and determine available resources. And then create a detailed and concise plan to both execute the project and monitor its progress

Establish and maintain processes for managing scope during the project lifecycle, setting quality and performance standards, and assessing risks

Structure and manage integrated, multitrack performance databases for digital, print, social, broadcast, and experiential projects

Develop and maintain partnerships with third-party resources, including vendors and researchers

Assign and monitor resources to ensure project efficiency and maximize deliverables

Report project outcomes and/or risks to the appropriate management channels and escalate issues, as necessary, according to the project work plan.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3-4 years of project management experience

Experience in developing web technologies and software platforms for maximum usability is a plus

Strong attention to deadlines and budgetary guidelines

Proven success working with all levels of management

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Excellent presentation skills

Preferred skills and qualifications

Professional certification, such as PMP or PRINCE2

Experience in developing platforms for internal processes

Experience in coaching project team members to strengthen their abilities and skill sets

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: From 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM, Mon-Fri, lunch break 1,5 hours

Full social package (SI, HI, UI) with the company, and the law of Vietnam

Annual Health Check at the high-quality healthcare centers

15 days of paid leave per year

There are many company activities to tighten the relationships between employees: Year-end Events, Team building, Outing Trips, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AUDIENCE SERV

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin