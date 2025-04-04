Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Project Manager

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà UDIC Complex N04 Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Cầu Giấy, Trung Hòa, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Project Coordination & Execution: Assist in managing the production schedule, milestones, and deliverables. Support producers in tracking task progress and dependencies. Ensure that teams have the resources and information needed to execute effectively. Help drive task prioritization and backlog maintenance.
Cross-Team Communication & Collaboration: Facilitate communication between Product, Design, Engineering, QA, Data, Economy and LiveOps teams. Document and follow up on action items, and key decisions. Ensure all stakeholders are aligned on project goals, timelines, and expectations.
Process & Workflow Support: Help maintain Agile / PLC processes, including dailies and retrospectives. Identify bottlenecks or blockers and escalate them to producers when necessary. Ensure that internal tools and documentation are kept organized and up to date.
Quality & Risk Management: Assist in monitoring feature stability, event execution, and quality control. Work with QA to track and resolve issues before deployment. Support risk assessment by identifying potential production challenges early.
Reporting & Continuous Improvement: Gather and analyze progress reports, KPI tracking, and post-mortem insights. Provide feedback on process improvements and efficiency optimizations. Learn and grow into increasingly independent responsibilities within the production team.
Team building: Promote empowerment of teams. Build a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear with an emphasis of problem-solving.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good command of written and spoken English.
2+ years working in a Project Management discipline in a Software Development Life Cycle environment.
2+ years’ experience in Agile framework projects. PMP Certification is a significant plus.
Experience in working in a multi-geographic organization
Proficient knowledge of Project Management tools, Jira and Bigpicture a plus.
Experience in coaching Product Owners and Development team(s) about Project Management practices.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work directly with a global team of young and talented playMAKERS regardless of gender, age or experience.
Unlimited growth opportunities and continuous improvement with English classes, workshops and other technical training courses by highly-skilled members from all over the world
Bao Viet Premium healthcare coverage is 1.2 billion VND/person/year (including you and ALL your dependents).
1.2 billion VND/person/year
ALL
A company of fulfillment: 100% salary on probation, 100% covered Social insurance, Health insurance and Unemployment insurance since probation. Moreover, Compulsory insurance for employees is also filled by the company. You only need to bear PIT.
fulfillment
100
100%
Moreover
filled
13 months salary/year.
Discretionary bonus.
Employee referral bonus program (Very attractive bonus range: from 300USD to 1000USD).
Flexible working time: 5 working days/ week - from Monday to Friday (Time won\'t be your fear, because productivity is what we care about).
Annual leave: 15 days in 1st year, 17 days in 2nd year, and 20 days each year thereafter
Sick leave: 5 days/year
Delicious, fresh and free meals are served daily!
High-end workstation laptop and screens.
Equipment Allowance: 4,500,000 VND to pick your keyboard/ mouse/ headphone... in your own style.
4,500,000 VND
Team building activities, staff trips, and company events across the year.
Other benefits: Sickness, funeral: support up to 2,000,000 VND/person; marriage, childbirth, and public holidays: up to 500,000 VND/person.
2,000,000 VND/person
500,000 VND/person

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hoang Dao Thuy Street, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

