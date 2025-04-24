Tuyển Project Manager NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại NTQ Solution
Mức lương
30 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Sông Đà
- Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu
Develop a global development system
Project analysis,
Planning, tracking, and coaching,
Team operation and resource management,
Working with Clients,
Report to Division Manager
Với Mức Lương 30 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
IT (Software or Information System) graduation from university or equivalent,
At least 2 years experience as Project Manager
Good communication, leadership, and teamwork skills,
Excellent project management skills, include estimating, planning, organizing, and leading,
Highly responsible, well-organized, communicative, pro-active, dare-to-lead characters
Tại NTQ Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary, with consideration for salary increases based on performance and job efficiency.
Special recognition programs and benefits for long-term employees.
The NTQ Ranking program helps shape a clear development path for employees when joining the company.
Focused technology development opportunities, involvement in large projects, and the application of the latest technologies.
Work-life balance with extracurricular clubs, team-building activities, annual vacations, open space work areas, pantry, and board games.
Insurance coverage as per regulations, including personal health insurance, health insurance for family members, maternity benefits equivalent to 75% of the salary, and an annual health check-up.
Learning & researching culture: Support for certification exam costs, participation in internal upskilling courses, management development courses, with experts who have 15 years of experience in the software field.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NTQ Solution
