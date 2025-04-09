Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Floor 2 - HITC Building, 239 Xuan Thuy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Coordinate client/internal/third-party vendors resources for frictionless project execution.

Ensure all projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.

Develop project scopes and objectives with stakeholders, ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation.

Develop detailed project plans to track progress.

Manage changes in project scope, schedule, and costs using verification techniques.

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.

Report and escalate issues to management as needed.

Manage relationships with clients and all stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third-party vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

More than 10 years’ experience in software development and minimum 2 years’ experience in project management required.

Experience to manage developement of consumer mobile App(android/iOS) required.

Business level Vietnamese and English required

Experience in credit card industry/mission critical financial services/online transaction processing project is a plus

Experience in Cloud Native/Microservice development or package installation is a plus.

Excellent Japanese (JLPT N1/N2) is a plus.

Able to build team work spirit and always continuous motivating subordinates.

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certificate is a plus.

Japanese company experience is preferable.

Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hybid working mode

Salary will be based on agreement, with full salary during probation.

Social insurance based on full salary.

Once-yearly bonuses and annual salary review.

Health care insurance coverage for staff and family.

Regular health check-ups.

15 days of paid leave plus 1 additional paid leave on Company Day.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

