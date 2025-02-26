Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: C+ Office, 28 Thành Thái, phường Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

Gather and elicit requirements from stakeholders

Join with BA to convert stakeholders ideas or requirements from basic to detail, analyze requirements or concepts, and propose viable solutions that bring high value for business and end-users

Manage and keep following up with the Team to prioritize development activities based on the system, available resources, business goals, and end-user impact

Make creative recommendations to expand product strategy and vision.

Keep following Resource Planning. Has a long-time to use resources.

Build teams and set up events following the Scrum Process. Keep leading and training teams like Scrum Master.

Work with the QC team to assess and improve Project Quality, and make sure that the Product can be released on milestones with high quality.

Support and motivate team members, building a good working environment.

Support project performance, and quality measurements to lead projects to success.

Support sales team to estimate software cost, and create software prototype in the bidding project process. Participate in evolving and improving the process to manage projects better.

Provide training in Agile( Scrum and Kanban ) knowledge for all members

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Level: Junior/Junior+

Good English communication and documentation is required

Working experience in Project Manager, Scrum Master role is required

Strong experience and knowledge of software development process (Agile Scrum) is required

Strong with task management tools such as JIRA, Trello, … is required

Good at studying new processes, tools, and business domain

Good at research and applying new best practices, and new tools to the project management process

Strong communication and problem-solving skills

Strong in leadership

Tại Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly and open working environment; work with international team members, partners,...

Flexible working time and remote work policy

Team-building activities: 1-2 company trips/year, not count on working days

Certification support with minimum 50% of learning + certification fee for employees

Reward / recognition: Tech challenge of the year / Project of the year / Member of the year (and more)

Competitive & attractive salary with bonus (Reference bonus, End year bonus)

Checkpoint every 6 months

Tea-break

Working time: 8h30 -18h Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin