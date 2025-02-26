Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea
- Hà Nội: C+ Office, 28 Thành Thái, phường Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu
Gather and elicit requirements from stakeholders
Join with BA to convert stakeholders ideas or requirements from basic to detail, analyze requirements or concepts, and propose viable solutions that bring high value for business and end-users
Manage and keep following up with the Team to prioritize development activities based on the system, available resources, business goals, and end-user impact
Make creative recommendations to expand product strategy and vision.
Keep following Resource Planning. Has a long-time to use resources.
Build teams and set up events following the Scrum Process. Keep leading and training teams like Scrum Master.
Work with the QC team to assess and improve Project Quality, and make sure that the Product can be released on milestones with high quality.
Support and motivate team members, building a good working environment.
Support project performance, and quality measurements to lead projects to success.
Support sales team to estimate software cost, and create software prototype in the bidding project process. Participate in evolving and improving the process to manage projects better.
Provide training in Agile( Scrum and Kanban ) knowledge for all members
Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good English communication and documentation is required
Working experience in Project Manager, Scrum Master role is required
Strong experience and knowledge of software development process (Agile Scrum) is required
Strong with task management tools such as JIRA, Trello, … is required
Good at studying new processes, tools, and business domain
Good at research and applying new best practices, and new tools to the project management process
Strong communication and problem-solving skills
Strong in leadership
Tại Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexible working time and remote work policy
Team-building activities: 1-2 company trips/year, not count on working days
Certification support with minimum 50% of learning + certification fee for employees
Reward / recognition: Tech challenge of the year / Project of the year / Member of the year (and more)
Competitive & attractive salary with bonus (Reference bonus, End year bonus)
Checkpoint every 6 months
Tea-break
Working time: 8h30 -18h Monday to Friday
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Điểm sáng Công nghệ InvestIdea
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
