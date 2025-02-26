Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

ABOUT US
Icetea Software is a subsidiary of Icetea Labs, specializing in developing innovative software solutions for various industries. With a team of talented and experienced engineers, designers, and product managers, Icetea Software dedicates itself to creating products that meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and security. Our mission is to empower businesses and individuals around the world with cutting-edge technology that enhances their productivity, simplifies their workflows, and enriches their lives.
Lead the development team to ensure tasks align with business requirements and company goals.
Manage changes in project scope, schedule, and costs effectively.
Develop and manage project schedules to ensure timely task completion.
Maintain strong client relationships through clear and consistent communication.
Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation throughout the lifecycle.
Perform risk management to minimize potential project risks.
Identify, track, and resolve any project issues that arise.
Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.
Gather and clarify customer requirements, ensuring a thorough understanding.
Directly communicate with customers, serving as the bridge between clients and the development team to ensure project progress and quality.
Having knowledge of Web3 is a plus, but if you don't, training will be provided.
Report to the Division Manager.
Orientation for BU Lead.

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience as an IT Project Manager within an IT company.
Background as a Business Analyst/Technical with a deep understanding of business analysis and project requirements.
Proficiency in English communication, with the ability to engage directly with international clients.
Proven experience in project estimation, budget control, team management, and risk management.
Excellent communication skills, capable of leading group discussions, fostering teamwork, and creating a collaborative environment.
Highly responsible, organized, communicative, proactive, with a strong leadership attitude.

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: Upto 35M
13th month salary
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Latest equipment and devices
On-the-job training with empowered development space
Tea and coffee break with snacks, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties..
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, TPHN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

