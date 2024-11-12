Tuyển Kinh doanh sàn thương mại điện tử CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Phó giám đốc

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Nguyễn Kim, 253 Phạm Văn Thuận, P, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Biên Hoà ...và 2 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh sàn thương mại điện tử Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

Deputy Sales plan for a combination of B2B & B2C in Call Center ( Ecommerce, Logistics)

Mastering the sales technique especially Telesales

Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products

Training and leading, giving fire to the members of the group

Design different sales running programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales, ...) to achieve KPI of the month / Quarter / Year.

Build & Lead sales teams to reach sales targets.

Develop customer experience strategy to improve and promote products.

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ Years of Experience in aDeputy Sale position in the e-commerce industry

Fast learning and problem solving skills for early stage start-up.

Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, telesales

Ability to listen to understand English or Chinese, good communication.

Passion for business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage.

Work under pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary: Up to 40M gross + bonus

Professional, creative and innovative working environment.

13th, 14th month bonus

Annual trip, Yearly health checking, Social insurance full gross salary.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

