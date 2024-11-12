Tuyển Kinh doanh sàn thương mại điện tử CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Kinh doanh sàn thương mại điện tử

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh sàn thương mại điện tử Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Phó giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Toà nhà Nguyễn Kim, 253 Phạm Văn Thuận, P, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Biên Hoà ...và 2 địa điểm khác

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh sàn thương mại điện tử Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu

Deputy Sales plan for a combination of B2B & B2C in Call Center ( Ecommerce, Logistics)
Mastering the sales technique especially Telesales
Work with Marketing and Production to understand features and products
Training and leading, giving fire to the members of the group
Design different sales running programs (workshop, digital marketing, physical store visit, market sales, ...) to achieve KPI of the month / Quarter / Year.
Build & Lead sales teams to reach sales targets.
Develop customer experience strategy to improve and promote products.

Với Mức Lương Đến 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ Years of Experience in aDeputy Sale position in the e-commerce industry
Fast learning and problem solving skills for early stage start-up.
Understanding how and the organizational model of call center system, telesales
Ability to listen to understand English or Chinese, good communication.
Passion for business, experience or knowledge of e-commerce is an advantage.
Work under pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary: Up to 40M gross + bonus
Professional, creative and innovative working environment.
13th, 14th month bonus
Annual trip, Yearly health checking, Social insurance full gross salary.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Vĩnh Trung Plaza , 255 Hùng Vương

