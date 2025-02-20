Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Và Xây Dựng JEIL Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 3rd, Galeria Building, 59 Vo Nguyen Giap, Thao Dien, Thu Duc City

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 Triệu

- Assist the General Director with all assigned tasks related to apartments, dealing with landlords, hotels, meeting, car….

- Assist the General Director in recruiting and training staff, as well as handling paperwork

- Offer warm greetings and assistance to visitors.

- Answer and direct phone calls, take messages, and coordinate feedback in a professional manner.

- Manage suppliers to ensure office equipment is in good condition and request maintenance when necessary.

- Ensure the office is well-organized and professional.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB REQUIREMENTS

- Bachelor degree in Accounting, banking, Administration or other related fields.

- Good at communicate and write in English. (English proficiency preferred)

- Positive attitude towards work, with at least 3 years of experience in the same position and experience working in a Korean company.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Và Xây Dựng JEIL Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

