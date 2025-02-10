Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH I.P. One (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu

1. Job Summary

- Responsible for maintaining timely and effective operation support to a sales team, unit, or department; but is not limited to all aspects related to regular works so that sales team have more time for field works and develop new business.

2 Key Duties & Responsibilities

- Managing the correspondence between Sales Team and their Distributors.

- Supporting the Sales Team and Distributors to link with the operation and back-office team.

- Develop tools for sales data analyst to support line manager’s final decision.

3. Key Activities/ Tasks

3.1 Supervising Operation team to ensure the whole process is handled smoothly by receiving and analysing inquiries from Sales team/ customers:

• Manage ambitious agreed target and share objectives on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis to achieve KPI’s.

• Ensure accurate compilation and related reporting of operational and financial information about the customers.

• Double check sales orders from sales team or customer then coordinate with Sales Admin to proceed those orders.