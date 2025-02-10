Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH I.P. One (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH I.P. One (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Sky Gate, Số 36
- 38 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 18 - 24 Triệu
1. Job Summary
- Responsible for maintaining timely and effective operation support to a sales team, unit, or department; but is not limited to all aspects related to regular works so that sales team have more time for field works and develop new business.
2 Key Duties & Responsibilities
- Managing the correspondence between Sales Team and their Distributors.
- Supporting the Sales Team and Distributors to link with the operation and back-office team.
- Develop tools for sales data analyst to support line manager’s final decision.
3. Key Activities/ Tasks
3.1 Supervising Operation team to ensure the whole process is handled smoothly by receiving and analysing inquiries from Sales team/ customers:
• Manage ambitious agreed target and share objectives on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis to achieve KPI’s.
• Ensure accurate compilation and related reporting of operational and financial information about the customers.
• Double check sales orders from sales team or customer then coordinate with Sales Admin to proceed those orders.
