Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

JOB PURPOSES:

• Displays a representative of Media Sales team to liaise with other internal department

• Consolidates general team data information, coordinate other team activities

• Support HOD/Media Sales team member in general affairs related and ensure sales operation run smoothly

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Revenue and pipeline data management:

• Update and key in sales revenue reported from Media sale team into Action Plan, Master File weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly

• Be one of the main contact points with Accounting, HR Department about actual revenue report

• Conduct and support Sales team to complete closing monthly

• Update and keep track team performance and report to BOD

• Update pipeline daily, make sure database is always up-to-date, keep record of new client and send to SE to approach