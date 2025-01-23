Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại CJ CGV Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 7/28 Đường Thành Thái, Phường 14, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD
JOB PURPOSES:
• Displays a representative of Media Sales team to liaise with other internal department
• Consolidates general team data information, coordinate other team activities
• Support HOD/Media Sales team member in general affairs related and ensure sales operation run smoothly
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
Revenue and pipeline data management:
• Update and key in sales revenue reported from Media sale team into Action Plan, Master File weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly
• Be one of the main contact points with Accounting, HR Department about actual revenue report
• Conduct and support Sales team to complete closing monthly
• Update and keep track team performance and report to BOD
• Update pipeline daily, make sure database is always up-to-date, keep record of new client and send to SE to approach
Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CJ CGV Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CJ CGV Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
