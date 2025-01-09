Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu
1. Cafeteria management (60%)
- Manage inventory, purchase supplies, welcome guests, keep the cafeteria clean and organized.
2. Admin work (40%)
- Manage and follow up accommodation contracts for Korean expats.
- Claim insurance compensation for Korean expats.
- Collect and arrange bills for meal allowance of Korean expats; monthly check and collect lunch fee.
- Book flight, hotel, rent car for business trip.
- Purchase office supplies, stationery, gift, etc.
- Other tasks if required.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good communication English
- Good computer skills: MS Office, email. Canva is a plus
- At least 06 months of experience in office admin tasks
- Extra experience serving in a café is preferable
Tại Daewoo E&C VINA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daewoo E&C VINA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
