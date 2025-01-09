Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Daewoo E&C VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

1. Cafeteria management (60%)

- Manage inventory, purchase supplies, welcome guests, keep the cafeteria clean and organized.

2. Admin work (40%)

- Manage and follow up accommodation contracts for Korean expats.

- Claim insurance compensation for Korean expats.

- Collect and arrange bills for meal allowance of Korean expats; monthly check and collect lunch fee.

- Book flight, hotel, rent car for business trip.

- Purchase office supplies, stationery, gift, etc.

- Other tasks if required.