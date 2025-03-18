Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Unit 3, Level 3, International Centre Building 17 Ngo Quyen Street, Hoan Kiem District Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General Responsibility
To be responsible for EDP i.e electronic data processing works and handle IT reports.
Accountability
1. Process and release money transfer through banking systems such as Citad, VCB money
2. Print daily reports and deliver to other departments
3. Handle IT reports
4. Be in charge of SWIFT operations
5. Assist IT Officer (HCMC) in supporting bank system’s users and in maintenance of banking system (both hardware and software).
6. Performs other duties assigned by the Management

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Functional Skills
- Good understanding in manual of operations in the system
- Good knowledge in all process of work

Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Harbour View Tower, 35 Nguyen Hue Blvd, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

