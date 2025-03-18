Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General Responsibility

To be responsible for EDP i.e electronic data processing works and handle IT reports.

Accountability

1. Process and release money transfer through banking systems such as Citad, VCB money

2. Print daily reports and deliver to other departments

3. Handle IT reports

4. Be in charge of SWIFT operations

5. Assist IT Officer (HCMC) in supporting bank system’s users and in maintenance of banking system (both hardware and software).

6. Performs other duties assigned by the Management