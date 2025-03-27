Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi
- Hà Nội: LOTTE MALL West Lake Hanoi, 683 Lạc Long Quân, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Managing Office Supplies and Equipment
- Control and plan for purchasing stationary, furniture/equipment, and office supply.
- Manage the usage of office supplies and equipment; ensure that provide timely and in sufficient quantity.
2. Document Management
- Update, store, manage contracts and administrative documents.
- Work with other departments to complete administrative procedures.
3. Managing and Processing payment for monthly administrative expenses
- Monitor, plan, and ensure timely payment of administrative expenses such as taxi fee, vehicle, office supplies, meal fee, parking fee, etc.
- Prepare reports on monthly administrative expenses
4. Welcome guest, prepare furniture/equipment for meeting.
5. Control hygiene, safety in office
6. Other tasks as assigned by Team Leader & Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
