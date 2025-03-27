Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Managing Office Supplies and Equipment

- Control and plan for purchasing stationary, furniture/equipment, and office supply.

- Manage the usage of office supplies and equipment; ensure that provide timely and in sufficient quantity.

2. Document Management

- Update, store, manage contracts and administrative documents.

- Work with other departments to complete administrative procedures.

3. Managing and Processing payment for monthly administrative expenses

- Monitor, plan, and ensure timely payment of administrative expenses such as taxi fee, vehicle, office supplies, meal fee, parking fee, etc.

- Prepare reports on monthly administrative expenses

4. Welcome guest, prepare furniture/equipment for meeting.

5. Control hygiene, safety in office

6. Other tasks as assigned by Team Leader & Manager