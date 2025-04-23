Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Our client is a global leader in high-trust digital signature and PKI solutions. We’re looking for a Technical Sales Executive to support key clients and partners, ensuring smooth post-sales delivery and ongoing technical success.



Your Key Responsibilities

1. Post-sales Technical Support

- Resolve technical issues within defined timelines; escalate when needed

- Collaborate across regions to classify and prioritize support requests

- Assist in product installation, configuration, and troubleshooting

- Create and maintain technical documents and knowledge base



2. Customer Success & Account Management

- Maintain up-to-date customer/partner system info in Salesforce

- Lead scheduled support calls and training sessions

- Coordinate product upgrades and gather feature requests



3. Internal Collaboration & Feedback

- Share insights for upsell opportunities or product improvements

- Suggest ways to streamline support and large-scale deployments