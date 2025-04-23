Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD
Our client is a global leader in high-trust digital signature and PKI solutions. We’re looking for a Technical Sales Executive to support key clients and partners, ensuring smooth post-sales delivery and ongoing technical success.
Your Key Responsibilities
1. Post-sales Technical Support
- Resolve technical issues within defined timelines; escalate when needed
- Collaborate across regions to classify and prioritize support requests
- Assist in product installation, configuration, and troubleshooting
- Create and maintain technical documents and knowledge base
2. Customer Success & Account Management
- Maintain up-to-date customer/partner system info in Salesforce
- Lead scheduled support calls and training sessions
- Coordinate product upgrades and gather feature requests
3. Internal Collaboration & Feedback
- Share insights for upsell opportunities or product improvements
- Suggest ways to streamline support and large-scale deployments
Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client
