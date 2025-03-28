Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Quanterm Logistics ( Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Quanterm Logistics ( Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Quanterm Logistics ( Vietnam)

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Quanterm Logistics ( Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Floor 9th, Building 14 Lang Ha, Thanh Cong Ward, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi City

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:
- Manage daily HR administrative tasks for all three branches (Ha Noi, Da Nang, Hai Phong) ensuring smooth HR operations and compliance with company policies.
- Act as a liaison between the branches and main office, ensuring clear and timely communication.
- Support the recruitment and orientation process for new employees across branches, including interview scheduling, interview arrangements, onboarding and orientation of candidates and transferring information files to HR-HCM.
- Coordinate employee training, development programs, and performance management activities.
- Support payroll processing, attendance tracking, and other compensation-related tasks.
- Assist in organizing company events, employee engagement activities, and employee recognition programs.
- Ensure compliance with local labor laws and regulations across all branches.
- Address employee inquiries and concerns, providing guidance and support as needed.
- Assist in HR reporting and analysis, providing insights to improve HR operations across branches.
- Perform other HR-related tasks as assigned by the HR team in HCM or manager/general director

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Quanterm Logistics ( Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Quanterm Logistics ( Vietnam)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quanterm Logistics ( Vietnam)

Quanterm Logistics ( Vietnam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 6rd Fl., H2 Building, 196 Hoang Dieu Str.,Ward 08, Dist. 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

