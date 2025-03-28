Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Quanterm Logistics ( Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

- Manage daily HR administrative tasks for all three branches (Ha Noi, Da Nang, Hai Phong) ensuring smooth HR operations and compliance with company policies.

- Act as a liaison between the branches and main office, ensuring clear and timely communication.

- Support the recruitment and orientation process for new employees across branches, including interview scheduling, interview arrangements, onboarding and orientation of candidates and transferring information files to HR-HCM.

- Coordinate employee training, development programs, and performance management activities.

- Support payroll processing, attendance tracking, and other compensation-related tasks.

- Assist in organizing company events, employee engagement activities, and employee recognition programs.

- Ensure compliance with local labor laws and regulations across all branches.

- Address employee inquiries and concerns, providing guidance and support as needed.

- Assist in HR reporting and analysis, providing insights to improve HR operations across branches.

- Perform other HR-related tasks as assigned by the HR team in HCM or manager/general director