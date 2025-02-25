Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Đóng Ngắt Mạch Điện Sunlight (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

- Sales related job (quotation, contract, forecast, visit customers, report project situation) of electrical industry (LV, MV Panel, busway, copper...).

- Search, develop, consult customer suitable products and equipment.

- Visit & build relationship with customers and expand market by developing new customers, new projects (who are Owner, Consultant, Contractor)

- Maintain relationships and take care of the customers according to the company policy

- Coordinate with other departments to perform sales-related tasks and solve customer requirements.

- Prepare and submit periodic reports to the above management level, analyze the results obtained if needed

- Other related duties as required by manager.