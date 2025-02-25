Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Đóng Ngắt Mạch Điện Sunlight (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Đóng Ngắt Mạch Điện Sunlight (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
- Sales related job (quotation, contract, forecast, visit customers, report project situation) of electrical industry (LV, MV Panel, busway, copper...).
- Search, develop, consult customer suitable products and equipment.
- Visit & build relationship with customers and expand market by developing new customers, new projects (who are Owner, Consultant, Contractor)
- Maintain relationships and take care of the customers according to the company policy
- Coordinate with other departments to perform sales-related tasks and solve customer requirements.
- Prepare and submit periodic reports to the above management level, analyze the results obtained if needed
- Other related duties as required by manager.
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 4 years working in sales (Electrical/Electronic/LV... contractors, consulting and developers is preferred).
- Good communication & presentation skill.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Đóng Ngắt Mạch Điện Sunlight (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Đóng Ngắt Mạch Điện Sunlight (Việt Nam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI