Tuyển Sales Engineer FORD Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FORD Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
FORD Vietnam Limited

Sales Engineer

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Nhà máy Ford, Hải Dương, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

DETAILED ACTIVITIES:
Equipment Maintenance and Troubleshooting: Handle and resolve issues related to equipment in the Body Shop, including but not limited to automatic fixtures, robotic systems, PLC systems, conveyors, welding guns, and other automation systems.
Equipment Maintenance and Troubleshooting:
Analysis and Continuous Improvement:
• Analyze equipment faults and implement corrective actions.
• Prepare reports using 5D and 8D formats.
Design and Development:
• Participate in the design (both mechanical, electrical and control), fabrication, installation & buy-off of new equipment for the Body Shop.
• Work closely with other cross-functional teams to develop, design, and improve equipment and processes.
Training and Knowledge Sharing:
• Train the maintenance team on electrical equipment, control systems, PLC programming, and robot programming.
• Share best practices and technical knowledge to enhance team capabilities.
Any other tasks are assigned by direct Team Manager or Head of Department.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại FORD Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FORD Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FORD Vietnam Limited

FORD Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Human Resources Department - Ford Vietnam Limited, 6th floor, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hanoi/ Haiduong Assembly Plant, Tu Minh – Hai Duong

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

