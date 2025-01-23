Tuyển Sales Engineer FORD Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DETAILED ACTIVITIES:

Equipment Maintenance and Troubleshooting: Handle and resolve issues related to equipment in the Body Shop, including but not limited to automatic fixtures, robotic systems, PLC systems, conveyors, welding guns, and other automation systems.

Analysis and Continuous Improvement:

• Analyze equipment faults and implement corrective actions.

• Prepare reports using 5D and 8D formats.

Design and Development:

• Participate in the design (both mechanical, electrical and control), fabrication, installation & buy-off of new equipment for the Body Shop.

• Work closely with other cross-functional teams to develop, design, and improve equipment and processes.

Training and Knowledge Sharing:

• Train the maintenance team on electrical equipment, control systems, PLC programming, and robot programming.

• Share best practices and technical knowledge to enhance team capabilities.

Any other tasks are assigned by direct Team Manager or Head of Department.