Tuyển Sales Engineer Columbia Sportswear Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General Position Summary:

The costing manager is a critical role that is responsible for all aspect of finished goods and raw materials costing including and not limited to economic forecasting, standardization, cost mitigation, negotiation to ensure competitive, predictable sustainable cost are achieved. Lead and collaborate with cross functional teams on short- & long-term company’s margin improvement goals & initiative. This position will manage a team of finished goods and material costing specialists and engage with multiple stake holders globally.

Primary Essential Functions/Responsibilities:

• Provide leadership to the costing team, including leading, motivating, supporting, and educating the costing team to achieve business and personal career goals.

• Collaborate and support the IE team in setting, implementing, and maintaining labor cost standards through GSD methodology.

• Lead and partner with broader Liaison office teams to create, implement fact-based costing standards, to establish should cost structure for predictable, sustainable, and competitive cost for finished goods and raw materials.

• Participate in cost negotiation process with vendors and suppliers.

• Keep abreast of macro & micro economic trends in SEA region and lead the economic forecasting process, set cost guidance and expectation for the season, support global sourcing and costing strategies.