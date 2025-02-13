Tuyển Sales Engineer Columbia Sportswear Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Engineer Columbia Sportswear Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Columbia Sportswear Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Columbia Sportswear Company

Sales Engineer

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Columbia Sportswear Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 76 Lê Lai, phường Bến Thành, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General Position Summary:
The costing manager is a critical role that is responsible for all aspect of finished goods and raw materials costing including and not limited to economic forecasting, standardization, cost mitigation, negotiation to ensure competitive, predictable sustainable cost are achieved. Lead and collaborate with cross functional teams on short- & long-term company’s margin improvement goals & initiative. This position will manage a team of finished goods and material costing specialists and engage with multiple stake holders globally.
Primary Essential Functions/Responsibilities:
• Provide leadership to the costing team, including leading, motivating, supporting, and educating the costing team to achieve business and personal career goals.
• Collaborate and support the IE team in setting, implementing, and maintaining labor cost standards through GSD methodology.
• Lead and partner with broader Liaison office teams to create, implement fact-based costing standards, to establish should cost structure for predictable, sustainable, and competitive cost for finished goods and raw materials.
• Participate in cost negotiation process with vendors and suppliers.
• Keep abreast of macro & micro economic trends in SEA region and lead the economic forecasting process, set cost guidance and expectation for the season, support global sourcing and costing strategies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Columbia Sportswear Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Columbia Sportswear Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9th Floor – A&B Tower, 76A Le Lai St., Ben Thanh Ward, Dist. 1, Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

