Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 18 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

Sourcing potential new customers in global market (Focusing on Korea, Singapore,...) Sell and meet sales target Acting as a bridge between the customer and the project team Bidding, negotiating and negotiating contracts, ensuring set KPI Supporting customer during project implementation Manage the contract Get more in-depth training on information technology knowledge

Min 1.5 years of experience working with Sales at IT Outsourcing company (Must have) Excellent customer service and sales skills. Good negotiation and problem-solving skills. Master’s degree in business administration or related field. Strong knowledge of scientific and technical products. Excellent interpersonal skills. Professional and friendly demeanor. Strong communication skills. Basic knowledge of computer systems and Office Software. Ability to meet sales and commission targets.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, project bonuses, and company, Tet holiday, September 2,company birthday, ... Holiday travel mode (package 5 million/person), team building (1 -2 times/year). Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital. External insurance with the company's essential workers. Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc. The football club, cycling car, badminton, ... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available. Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month, A chance to be the face of the year's study, the royalties..

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

