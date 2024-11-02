Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/11/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Công nghệ Thông tin

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Mức lương
15 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 18 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

Sourcing potential new customers in global market (Focusing on Korea, Singapore,...) Sell and meet sales target Acting as a bridge between the customer and the project team Bidding, negotiating and negotiating contracts, ensuring set KPI Supporting customer during project implementation Manage the contract Get more in-depth training on information technology knowledge
Sourcing potential new customers in global market (Focusing on Korea, Singapore,...)
Sell and meet sales target
Acting as a bridge between the customer and the project team
Bidding, negotiating and negotiating contracts, ensuring set KPI
Supporting customer during project implementation
Manage the contract
Get more in-depth training on information technology knowledge

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Min 1.5 years of experience working with Sales at IT Outsourcing company (Must have) Excellent customer service and sales skills. Good negotiation and problem-solving skills. Master’s degree in business administration or related field. Strong knowledge of scientific and technical products. Excellent interpersonal skills. Professional and friendly demeanor. Strong communication skills. Basic knowledge of computer systems and Office Software. Ability to meet sales and commission targets.
Min 1.5 years of experience working with Sales at IT Outsourcing company (Must have)
Excellent customer service and sales skills.
Good negotiation and problem-solving skills.
Master’s degree in business administration or related field.
Strong knowledge of scientific and technical products.
Excellent interpersonal skills.
Professional and friendly demeanor.
Strong communication skills.
Basic knowledge of computer systems and Office Software.
Ability to meet sales and commission targets.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, project bonuses, and company, Tet holiday, September 2,company birthday, ... Holiday travel mode (package 5 million/person), team building (1 -2 times/year). Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital. External insurance with the company's essential workers. Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc. The football club, cycling car, badminton, ... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available. Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month, A chance to be the face of the year's study, the royalties..
Review salary 1-2 times/year, with the possibility of an unexpected salary rise based on capacity an infinite number of times per year
Bonuses for the 13th month of employment, project bonuses, and company, Tet holiday, September 2,company birthday, ...
Holiday travel mode (package 5 million/person), team building (1 -2 times/year).
Full participation in social insurance, as well as a yearly health checkup at a reputable hospital. External insurance with the company's essential workers.
Comprehensive visit policy for personnel and relatives: birthday, marriage, childbirth, illness, etc.
The football club, cycling car, badminton, ... are just a few of the sports and cultural activities available.
Allowance for classes and training awards: Learning Star of the Month,
A chance to be the face of the year's study, the royalties..

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 8 tòa nhà IDMC, Tôn Thất Thuyết

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-it-thu-nhap-15-18-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job240327
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HẢI HÀNG KHÔNG CON CÁ HEO
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HẢI HÀNG KHÔNG CON CÁ HEO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HÀNG HẢI HÀNG KHÔNG CON CÁ HEO
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADNX
Tuyển Marketing Planner CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADNX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADNX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT VẠN NHẤT
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT VẠN NHẤT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VIỆT VẠN NHẤT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và thiết bị VPM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và thiết bị VPM làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và thiết bị VPM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Hợp Tác Quốc Tế Japan Link
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty Cổ phần Hợp Tác Quốc Tế Japan Link làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Hợp Tác Quốc Tế Japan Link
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hà Nam Còn 105 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty cổ phần xây dựng TAS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần xây dựng TAS
Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Xây dựng Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Xây dựng Hà Nội
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Tư Vấn thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Thanh Hóa Công Ty CP Hoa Tài Nguyên ZoZa
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Đào Tạo thu nhập 14 - 17 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội Công ty TNHH Thời Trang Quốc Tế Savani
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Mua Hàng thu nhập 12 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIDOMAX VIỆT NAM
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VÀ ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI MINH QUÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU VÀ ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI MINH QUÂN
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EZCLOUD TOÀN CẦU
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Bán hàng mỹ phẩm CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh thực phẩm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM NAM AN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM NAM AN
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thư Ký thu nhập 15 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư Bizman
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần sách Qbooks làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần sách Qbooks
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Đi Làm Ngay thu nhập 16 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư phát triển hạ tầng Thành Công
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh Trợ Lý Kinh Doanh thu nhập Trên 2 triệu Bán thời gian tại Hà Nội CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN SAO KHUÊ
Trên 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ Lý thu nhập 12 - 17 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư Bizman
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Quản lý chất lượng công trinh Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập đoàn ROX (ROX Group)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám sát dự án/công trình/thi công Công ty TNHH Tập đoàn Phú Hồ Gia làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tập đoàn Phú Hồ Gia
22 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Giám Sát Nhà Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội CÔNG TY TNHH THAI MARKET
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Mua Hàng thu nhập 25 - 35 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÔNG TIN MẠNG VIỆT NAM
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiểm toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM F&G VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM F&G VIỆT NAM
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty Cổ phần ETP Connect làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần ETP Connect
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH QUỐC TẾ XANH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội Công ty cổ phần truyền thông đa phương tiện Gia Minh
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Game Design Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông MVP Agency làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Truyền Thông MVP Agency
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Concept Artist CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
5 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM GOLF làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM GOLF
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SOTATEK VIỆT NAM
18 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân Viên Kế Toán Thuế thu nhập 10 - 20 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KIỂM TOÁN IMMANUEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KIỂM TOÁN IMMANUEL
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Dịch vụ TVV Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Dịch vụ TVV Việt Nam
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm