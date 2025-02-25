Tuyển Sales Manager Olam Global Agri Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

1/ Job Purpose:

We are looking for a highly motivated and results-driven Sales Manager to lead our sales team. The Sales Manager will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies, managing key accounts, and driving revenue growth. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding distribution, a proven track record in sales leadership, and excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.

2/ Job duties & Responsibility

• Sales Strategy Development: Develop and implement effective sales strategies that align with company goals. Focus on expanding market share, improving customer acquisition, and increasing brand visibility.

• Team Leadership & Coaching: Lead, motivate, and mentor a team of sales representatives to achieve and exceed sales targets. Provide ongoing training, coaching, and support to enhance team performance and development.

• Key Account Management: Manage and develop relationships with key customers and retailers. Work closely with major accounts to drive sales growth, enhance customer loyalty, and ensure customer satisfaction.

• Market & Competitive Analysis: Conduct thorough market analysis and monitor competitor activity to identify new business opportunities, emerging trends, and potential risks. Adapt sales strategies based on market insights.

• Sales Performance Tracking: Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to track the performance of the sales team. Analyze sales data, identify trends, and adjust strategies to improve sales effectiveness and meet revenue targets.

