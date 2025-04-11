Tuyển Sales Manager Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job description

- Sourcing suppliers to cope up with the need of various products.

- Responsible for merchandising activities, from costing, sample development, bulk production tracking.

- Monitor the progress of accessories to meet all required T&A.

- Collaborate with internal technical depts for the best execution of the products.

- Maintain all records in good & systematic order.

- Monitor local/overseas gmt factories to deliver the quality product with on time delivery.

Product Categories

A. Any Sewing & Packaging trims relating to apparel, e.g. labels, hangtags, fasteners, zippers, buttons, tapes, embroidery, waistand elastic, pocketing, interlinings, etc...

B. Sporting goods related to Golf & Swim, e.g Golf Clubs, Golf Bags, Cooler Bags, Swim Caps, Surfing Boards, Goggles, Gloves, Towels, Paddles, Socks.....

C. Fashion Accessories - Wallets , Belts, Shoes, Cuff Links, Ties & Clips, Metal Pens & Gift Sets, Hosiery