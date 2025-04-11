Tuyển Sales Manager Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình
- HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job description
- Sourcing suppliers to cope up with the need of various products.
- Responsible for merchandising activities, from costing, sample development, bulk production tracking.
- Monitor the progress of accessories to meet all required T&A.
- Collaborate with internal technical depts for the best execution of the products.
- Maintain all records in good & systematic order.
- Monitor local/overseas gmt factories to deliver the quality product with on time delivery.
Product Categories
A. Any Sewing & Packaging trims relating to apparel, e.g. labels, hangtags, fasteners, zippers, buttons, tapes, embroidery, waistand elastic, pocketing, interlinings, etc...
B. Sporting goods related to Golf & Swim, e.g Golf Clubs, Golf Bags, Cooler Bags, Swim Caps, Surfing Boards, Goggles, Gloves, Towels, Paddles, Socks.....
C. Fashion Accessories - Wallets , Belts, Shoes, Cuff Links, Ties & Clips, Metal Pens & Gift Sets, Hosiery
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
