Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 186 Nguyễn Duy Dương, Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop strategic plans and business strategies for the Company's genetic testing segment in the assigned area.

Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully managing the sales team

Identify new business opportunities and expand the customer base.

Monitor market trends and competitor activities to adjust strategies.

Monitor regional business activities to promote sales to meet targets.

Inspect, urge, and support employees in the area to help employees solve difficult problems; Evaluate the work performance of members in the management area.

Implement and deploy the Company's product development, sales and marketing policies.

Analyze market information, customer feedback and information about competitors and propose appropriate product development plans, business plans, and marketing activities.

Build and develop relationships with partners and medical units, plan strategic cooperation and companionship between the Company and partners. Directly negotiate and present products to Partners and customers large customers to ensure implementation of the approved business plan.

Training, coaching, capacity assessment, and development of sales staff

Perform other tasks assigned by superiors.

Report work progress periodically and/or unexpectedly as required by management levels.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business/ Marketing, or related field

Minimum 5 years’ extensive experience in the fields of dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and healthcare products with a proven track record of achieving targets

Experience in stem cell/exosome products.

At least 03 years in a medical representative supervisor/manager position in the ETC channel.

Good communication and negotiation skills.

Proficient in using MS Office and business results analysis tools.

Able to work independently and proactively, withstand high work pressure, dynamic and creative and have good organizational and management skills.

Have good strategic thinking vision and acumen about business investments.

Have professional ethics, personal reputation, and high responsibility for work.

Have a social understanding and extensive relationships with agencies, organizations, medical units, and medical staff, ...

Good English communication is an advantage but not required.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Trang bị Laptop công ty

Chế độ bảo hiểm full lương, bảo hiểm sức khỏe tư nhân

Du Lịch thường niên

Chế độ thưởng theo chính sách công ty

Chăm sóc sức khỏe định kì hằng năm

Đào tạo chuyên môn

Tăng lương theo chính sách công ty

Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GENE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin