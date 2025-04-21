Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM

Sales Manager

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 4, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

National sales manager will manage and receive reports directly from: Region Sales Manager, Area Sales Manager, Sales Admin team,...
National Sales Manager is responsibility for supporting to develop and implement sales strategies to achieve the company objectives; Developing, guiding, leading
Nationwide business team to ensure high performance; Participate in individual and team development plans for key positions; Contribute to build the senior management team in developing strategies and improving working methods.
National sales manager executes the works in the following areas:
Business strategy, developing plan of company.
Strategies, developing plan in distribution system.
Finance policies, budget, human resource related to the strategy and business developing plan.
Report system related to the business, logistic, stock.
Develop business strategy, evaluate current opportunities and Identify opportunities in the future, support the implementation of the company\'s goals.
Create business activities aligned with the company\'s trade policies including profit target, volume, number of customers.
Clear policy and target related to business development, key investment field, brand development.
Implement brand development through key objectives set by the marketing department.
Affirm the brand at outlet and enhance the loyalty of customers through promotions to customers.
Build competitive advantage in the market by developing specific plans for distributor development and sales route.
Recruit appropriate staff for the job and meet current targets and plan future.
Play a key role in building management functions, drive, improve the working method and improve the efficiency of customer care and serve.
Other task by BOD.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Male or Female aged from 30 and over.
Graduate or postgraduate on business administration, marketing, ...
Experienced in senior trade, human management, esp in FMCG.
Wide and deep understanding in business, trade, communication, good negotiation, good influence, ability to develop relationship.
Experienced in sensitive environments, solving complex tasks related to job and human.
Build succeeding staffs: use ability of encouragement, motivation, disciplinary spirit, standing together to focus on company’s goal and job effect effectively.
Presentation: strong in building pattern & system of a presentation, connected, clearly, focus and logic. Experienced in presentation methods.
Fluently at speaking Vietnamese. Communicate smoothly, clearly. Good at Listening & feedback skill, good at making question skill.
Computer: good at Ms. Office.
Have wide relationship with senior management in company and outside.
Give guide and feedback: ability to help people to consolidate – enhance understanding to practice their skills.
Training/ Coaching: ability to coaching/ training staff to do current tasks. Help people to develop to encourage them to reach position that they will be successful. Assign tasks or job to train and test their competence.
Honesty, righteous: ability to commit to maintain righteous spirit, social behavior related to ethics, and company’s value. Follow closely on rules and compliance business ethics and base principle.
Leadership. Flexible and strategic thinking.
Be adaptable with changes and establish best standards through others.
Focus on clients; judge and catch the business opportunities.
Handle complex situation in business.
Make decision independently within the scope of work.
Integrity and honesty, highly self-confidence is required.
Positive thinking, attitude, Observant, analyze, organize and coordinate work efficiently.
Work independently and effectively toward.
Strong commitment to business ethics.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Net Salary: Your take-home pay after deductions.
13th Month Salary & KPI Bonus
Healthcare: Extra health coverage beyond the basic.
Opportunities for professional development.
Supportive and employee-centric work environment.
Engagement Activities: Activities to enhance employee engagement and team spirit.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH NABATI VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2 - Phượng Long 2, Số 16 Nguyễn Trường Tộ, phường 13, Quận 4, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

