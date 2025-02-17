Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,800 - 2,200 USD

Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,800 - 2,200 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Navigos Search

Sales Manager

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,800 - 2,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,200 USD

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Responsible for identification, assessment, business solicitation and market opportunities for diverse range of TIC services for Electrical and Electronics related products
• Identify and drive strategic partnerships to develop new markets, services and key accounts within assigned markets
• Develop, manage and maintain strong account relationships with our key accounts.
• Responsible for developing go-to-market sales strategy and tactics to achieve or exceed assigned revenue and profitability targets and grow customer base in assigned scope and geography
• Support the management in reviewing, evaluating and developing pricing strategies for various product portfolios to improve profitability. Leading the sales team to achieve business unit ‘s sales budget.
• Develop winning business proposals to put forth our unique value propositions as a premium provider of quality, safety and sustainable solutions to customers
• Responsible for delightful customer experience from acquisition of customers to after-sales.
• Forge long-term partnerships to deliver results and tangible benefits for our business partners and clients.

Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-manager-thu-nhap-1-800-2-200-thang-tai-ha-noi-job304428
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH TM DV Du Lịch Hội An Express
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Tuyển Sales Manager Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mitsubishi Electric Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Sales Manager Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amata City Long Thanh Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mathnasium Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Mathnasium Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Mathnasium Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Tuyển Sales Manager VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIEN SON COMPUTER TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Tuyển Sales Manager Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hà Tĩnh Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH THYGESEN VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THYGESEN VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TIN HỌC VIG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TIN HỌC VIG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Integro Technologies (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH OCean Capital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH OCean Capital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Abbott làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Abbott
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH VDP Logistics VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Page Group Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD Navigos Search
1,500 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Bảo An - The IELTS Workshop làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Bảo An - The IELTS Workshop
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Panhou Retreat & Whale Island Resort làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panhou Retreat & Whale Island Resort
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager MGH Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MGH Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Panhou Retreat & Whale Island Resort làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panhou Retreat & Whale Island Resort
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Tcpvn Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tcpvn Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Actsone Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Abbott làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Abbott
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager DHL Global Forwarding (Vietnam) Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận DHL Global Forwarding (Vietnam) Corporation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Sales Manager Cleverly Accounting làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 500 USD Cleverly Accounting
Trên 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Paradise Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Paradise Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Chuyển Giao Công Nghệ Và Dịch Vụ Y Tế làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Chuyển Giao Công Nghệ Và Dịch Vụ Y Tế
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Abbott làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Abbott
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Vận Tải Thái Tân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 60 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Vận Tải Thái Tân
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager GemCommerce làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,000 USD GemCommerce
Tới 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Panhou Retreat & Whale Island Resort làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panhou Retreat & Whale Island Resort
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Phát triển khoa học Sự Sống làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển khoa học Sự Sống
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Manager Metasource làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD Metasource
2,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm