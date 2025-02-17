Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,800 - 2,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,200 USD
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Responsible for identification, assessment, business solicitation and market opportunities for diverse range of TIC services for Electrical and Electronics related products
• Identify and drive strategic partnerships to develop new markets, services and key accounts within assigned markets
• Develop, manage and maintain strong account relationships with our key accounts.
• Responsible for developing go-to-market sales strategy and tactics to achieve or exceed assigned revenue and profitability targets and grow customer base in assigned scope and geography
• Support the management in reviewing, evaluating and developing pricing strategies for various product portfolios to improve profitability. Leading the sales team to achieve business unit ‘s sales budget.
• Develop winning business proposals to put forth our unique value propositions as a premium provider of quality, safety and sustainable solutions to customers
• Responsible for delightful customer experience from acquisition of customers to after-sales.
• Forge long-term partnerships to deliver results and tangible benefits for our business partners and clients.
Với Mức Lương 1,800 - 2,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI