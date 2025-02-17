Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,800 - 2,200 USD

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Responsible for identification, assessment, business solicitation and market opportunities for diverse range of TIC services for Electrical and Electronics related products

• Identify and drive strategic partnerships to develop new markets, services and key accounts within assigned markets

• Develop, manage and maintain strong account relationships with our key accounts.

• Responsible for developing go-to-market sales strategy and tactics to achieve or exceed assigned revenue and profitability targets and grow customer base in assigned scope and geography

• Support the management in reviewing, evaluating and developing pricing strategies for various product portfolios to improve profitability. Leading the sales team to achieve business unit ‘s sales budget.

• Develop winning business proposals to put forth our unique value propositions as a premium provider of quality, safety and sustainable solutions to customers

• Responsible for delightful customer experience from acquisition of customers to after-sales.

• Forge long-term partnerships to deliver results and tangible benefits for our business partners and clients.