Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Edservice làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 564 Nguyễn Văn Cừ, Phường Gia Thụy, Long Biên, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

OVERVIEW

As a Sales Manager at our Online English Tutoring Center, you will drive the expansion of our innovative online education platform. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and enhance sales strategies that align with our unique approach to English language learning delivered through a digital platform.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Sales Strategy Development:

Work in partnership with company leadership to design and implement effective sales processes and commission structures tailored to the needs of online educational services.

Develop indirect sales channels to achieve comprehensive national coverage.

2. Channel Management:

Supervise and optimize online sales channels to enhance reach and efficiency.

Identify and establish new potential sales avenues, focusing on scalability and sustainability.

Collaborate with Marketing, Customer Care, and Finance departments to create a cohesive and profitable sales ecosystem.

3. Performance and Reporting:

Set evaluation criteria for each sales channel and manage the performance of the sales team to ensure targets are met.

Prepare and analyze periodic sales reports to gauge effectiveness and inform strategy adjustments.

Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction and maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Educational Qualification:

University Degree or higher in a relevant field.

Experience:

3-5 years of experience in a sales management role, preferably within the online education or related digital service sector.

Skill:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with proficiency in English and Vietnamese.

Strong problem-solving abilities, persuasive presentation skills, and a professional demeanor.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other relevant software tools.

Exceptional organizational and time management skills.

Agile, hardworking, and a keen learner, capable of quickly adapting to the evolving EdTech landscape.

Tại Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Edservice Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

BENEFITS

Compensation:

Competitive salary package negotiable based on experience and qualifications (Up to 40 million VND).

Regular performance reviews with potential for salary adjustments.

Additional Benefits:

Full social and health insurance as per Vietnamese labor laws.

Annual Tet bonus, paid leave, and other company-specific benefits.

Professional development and promotion opportunities within a dynamic and innovative environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Edservice

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin