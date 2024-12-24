Tuyển Sales Manager GOT IT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 102 Nguyễn Đình Chính, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, HCM, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Manage existing B2B big corporate client accounts, build professional relationships, and develop additional business opportunities.

Develop new business clients utilizing a professional and confident sales and relationship style.

Learn and adapt to our 'mobile eGift voucher ecosystem’. Absorb our key learnings and prepare to share successfully implemented case studies about mobile-based loyalty and rewards, mobile-based employee benefits, and digital marketing eGift campaigns.

Participate in weekly and other key strategic meetings where your opinion will count.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in marketing, business administration or related field is advantageous.

At least 5+ years of experience in FMCG, Digital Services, Agency or SaaS, Banking, etc.

Honest and trustworthy.

Excellent networking skills and negotiation skills.

Effective communication skills and exceptional customer service skills.

Well-presented, confident team player, comfortable dealing with middle management at large International and Vietnamese corporations.

Strong passion to be a successful early-stage startup team member.

Familiar with new innovative products in a business-to-business environment.

You will need to enjoy delivering results and celebrating successes.

A track record of successful sales, in particular B2B, or/and big client account management experience would be advantageous.

This is a non-manager position; you will work as a Sales Expert and an individual contributor in sales.

Good at English skills.

Tại GOT IT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Your effort & commitment shall be well rewarded based on your sales revenue.

Working time from Monday to Friday.

Good chance to study and develop career path stably with internal promotion and rotation.

100% statutory insurance contribution as per the labor law.

Bao Viet Healthcare insurance.

100% gross salary in probation.

12 Annual Leave (AL) per year + extra 1 AL per extra working year.

Annual bonus: depending on business & individual performance.

Annual salary review.

ESOP allows you to financially share in our future success.

Other rewards: 5-star, employee of the month (EOTM), employee of the year (EOTY), loyalty employee (3-year, 5-year, 8-year, etc.)

Internal Activities: General Meeting, Company Trip, International Women's Day, Vietnamese Women's Day Mid-Autumn Festival, Family Day, Christmas, Year-end Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GOT IT

