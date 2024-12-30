Tuyển Sales Manager Unilever Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Unilever Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Homebase, VietNam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
In charge of a specific Omni Modern Trade customers.
Drive the design & implementation of Omni categories/customers O2O plan:
• Develop Omni channel & shopper insights and translate insights into business building opportunities.
• Build specific trade/media plans/activities for Omni channel & deliver category/ brand JTBD/objectives.
• Identify trade/media spend opportunities for Omni customer and plan/allocate funds for trade/media activity.
• Plan & deliver Omni GMV Target via digital converstion tool.
• Cooperate with stakeholders to drive for O2O deployment of assortment, content, promotion.
• Drive O2O shopper journey via digital shopper marketing solution & loyalty partnership.
• Delivering analytics to understand shopper trend, sales movement to define opportunities & risks to define action.
• Co-operate with Omni customers & internal stakeholders of Retail Innovation, Digital Commerce Marketing, Marketing team on data partnership set-up & deployment, data activation on 1pd & 2pd data with customer with high ROAS.
Online Perfect Store deployment for Omni Site:
• Serve as primary facilitator for Omni commerce content-related agenda.
• Collaborate with internal teams & Omni customer to co-deploy Perfect Store online & 7 Omni-channel assets.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Unilever Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unilever Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI