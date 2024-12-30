Tuyển Sales Manager Unilever Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

In charge of a specific Omni Modern Trade customers.

Drive the design & implementation of Omni categories/customers O2O plan:

• Develop Omni channel & shopper insights and translate insights into business building opportunities.

• Build specific trade/media plans/activities for Omni channel & deliver category/ brand JTBD/objectives.

• Identify trade/media spend opportunities for Omni customer and plan/allocate funds for trade/media activity.

• Plan & deliver Omni GMV Target via digital converstion tool.

• Cooperate with stakeholders to drive for O2O deployment of assortment, content, promotion.

• Drive O2O shopper journey via digital shopper marketing solution & loyalty partnership.

• Delivering analytics to understand shopper trend, sales movement to define opportunities & risks to define action.

• Co-operate with Omni customers & internal stakeholders of Retail Innovation, Digital Commerce Marketing, Marketing team on data partnership set-up & deployment, data activation on 1pd & 2pd data with customer with high ROAS.

Online Perfect Store deployment for Omni Site:

• Serve as primary facilitator for Omni commerce content-related agenda.

• Collaborate with internal teams & Omni customer to co-deploy Perfect Store online & 7 Omni-channel assets.