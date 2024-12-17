Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty cổ phần PHC Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 147 Hai Bà Trưng P. Võ Thị Sáu Q3, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager

Research and develop new sales opportunities across a range of industry sectors, including luxury goods, finance, automotive, hospitality,....

Cultivate value-driven relationships with Forbes’ advertisers, sponsors and partners.

Identify pain points and provide solutions.

Think like a buyer.

Be a Forbes brand ambassador. Build and nurture a network across clients, agencies and commercial partners.

Build and deliver multi-channel, integrated marketing solutions for B2C and B2B clients.

Follow and understand the Vietnam media landscape. Research market trends; know the key players; identify new business opportunities.

Develop and deliver winning proposals and programs that increase membership and provide valuable perks and benefits to members.

Serve as an external representative of the Forbes Customer Experience team in a positive and enthusiastic manner.

Create data-driven solutions to client problems.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Minimum 5 years experiences in sales, business development, or partnership, relationship role. Prefer in Media, Publishing, Agency, Ads industry.

University degree or above, major in Economics, Business Administration, Marketing....

Excellent English proficiency, both verbal and written skills.

Priority of partnership development experience.

Confident in developing complex sales solutions, combining multiple platforms and disciplines.

Ability to build and foster strong client relationships.

Self-starter who is proactive and eager to drive business results.

Numerate and comfortable with Microsoft Office or equivalent.

Tại Công ty cổ phần PHC Media Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Clear opportunities for advancement.

Equipped with computers and tools for work.

Social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance according to laws.

13th month salary.

Paid leave and holidays, vacations.

1 the new latest magazine per month.

Working day: 8:30 AM to 6 PM from Monday to Friday.

