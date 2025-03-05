Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB
- Hồ Chí Minh: 117N Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Quận 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Organize and manage the activities of subordinate employees:
- Develop plans and implement business targets.
- Assist the Head of Department/Head of Division in organizing and development activities to achieve business targets.
- Monitor and manage the marketing and consulting of customers using ACBS products (services) and related products; receive and resolve customer complaints and inquiries.
- Organize cross-selling of products (services) within the assigned scope.
- Organize promotion programs and customer care activities.
- Participate in providing feedback and suggestions for the development and improvement of services, regulations, and related business processes.
2. Train and guide subordinate employees:
- Guide new employees in business operations and skills.
- Assist subordinate employees in dealing with important customers.
- Support subordinate employees in handling customer complaints and inquiries.
- Assist the Head of Department/Head of Division in managing, evaluating, and developing employees within the division.
3. Prepare work reports as required by regulations and authorities:
- Monitor, evaluate, and report on the implementation of the department\'s plans.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB
