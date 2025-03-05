Tuyển Sales Manager Công Ty TNHH Chứng Khoán ACB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Organize and manage the activities of subordinate employees:

- Develop plans and implement business targets.

- Assist the Head of Department/Head of Division in organizing and development activities to achieve business targets.

- Monitor and manage the marketing and consulting of customers using ACBS products (services) and related products; receive and resolve customer complaints and inquiries.

- Organize cross-selling of products (services) within the assigned scope.

- Organize promotion programs and customer care activities.

- Participate in providing feedback and suggestions for the development and improvement of services, regulations, and related business processes.

2. Train and guide subordinate employees:

- Guide new employees in business operations and skills.

- Assist subordinate employees in dealing with important customers.

- Support subordinate employees in handling customer complaints and inquiries.

- Assist the Head of Department/Head of Division in managing, evaluating, and developing employees within the division.

3. Prepare work reports as required by regulations and authorities:

- Monitor, evaluate, and report on the implementation of the department\'s plans.