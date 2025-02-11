Tuyển Sales Marketing Nexia STT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tax Consultant/ Assistant is responsible for reporting to Senior/Manager and will have direct responsibility as follows:

- Understanding of accounting, tax and commercial knowledge influencing Vietnamese tax and business transactions;

- Supports on drafting contracts, agreements, advice via email/ letter and other documents related tax issues;

- Support preparing and/or reviewing tax returns including Personal Income Tax (PIT), Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), etc in conjunction with agreed timescales;

- Can produce a well-supported piece of technical research;

- Assists with the production of tax reports and reviewing documents;

- Conduct the field work to comply with Firm standards; inform senior of the problems on a timely basis;

- Ensure that working papers are complete and ready for senior review;

- Follow office policies and procedures; maintain timesheets accurately; participate actively in staff training and staff meetings;

- Other tasks required by Senior/Manager.

Job location: Hanoi.

