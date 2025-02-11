Tuyển Sales Marketing Nexia STT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Nexia STT
- Hà Nội: 19th Floor, C’land Tower, 156 Xa Dan II street, Nam Dong ward, Dong Da district, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Tax Consultant/ Assistant is responsible for reporting to Senior/Manager and will have direct responsibility as follows:
- Understanding of accounting, tax and commercial knowledge influencing Vietnamese tax and business transactions;
- Supports on drafting contracts, agreements, advice via email/ letter and other documents related tax issues;
- Support preparing and/or reviewing tax returns including Personal Income Tax (PIT), Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), etc in conjunction with agreed timescales;
- Can produce a well-supported piece of technical research;
- Assists with the production of tax reports and reviewing documents;
- Conduct the field work to comply with Firm standards; inform senior of the problems on a timely basis;
- Ensure that working papers are complete and ready for senior review;
- Follow office policies and procedures; maintain timesheets accurately; participate actively in staff training and staff meetings;
- Other tasks required by Senior/Manager.
Job location: Hanoi.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Nexia STT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nexia STT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
