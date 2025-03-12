Tuyển Sales Marketing Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Summary

To supervise and manage O2O Sales of the Samsung West Lake Premium Store in order to maximize customer satisfaction to achieve sales targets.

Role And Responsibilities

1. [O2O Customer Engagement]

- Prepare for items assigned to be picked up and accurately handover to customers

- Guide customer to pick up based on preparation status and policies

- Address customer inquiries related to O2O services(BOPIS, BORIS, EA, etc.)

2. [O2O Calendar Mgt.]

- Manages and monitors O2O service calendar (check and manage daily inquiries, changes to product pick-up locations, item exchange, etc.)

3. [On/Off-line Return & Replacement]

- Monitor incoming instore return requests through the system and process the procedure after inspecting the product and check policies for eligibility

- Engage with customers intending to return the product and process the return procedure after inspecting the product and check policies for eligibility