Tuyển Sales Marketing Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
- Hà Nội: Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, 272 Đường Võ Chí Công, Khu đô thị Ciputra, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Summary
To supervise and manage O2O Sales of the Samsung West Lake Premium Store in order to maximize customer satisfaction to achieve sales targets.
Role And Responsibilities
1. [O2O Customer Engagement]
- Prepare for items assigned to be picked up and accurately handover to customers
- Guide customer to pick up based on preparation status and policies
- Address customer inquiries related to O2O services(BOPIS, BORIS, EA, etc.)
2. [O2O Calendar Mgt.]
- Manages and monitors O2O service calendar (check and manage daily inquiries, changes to product pick-up locations, item exchange, etc.)
3. [On/Off-line Return & Replacement]
- Monitor incoming instore return requests through the system and process the procedure after inspecting the product and check policies for eligibility
- Engage with customers intending to return the product and process the return procedure after inspecting the product and check policies for eligibility
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Samsung Vina Electronics (Savina-S)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
