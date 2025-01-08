Tuyển Sales Marketing FrieslandCampina Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key objectives

• Play the role as Finance Business Partner supporting Supply Chain team in providing the financial perspectives on operational matters especially the inventory and distribution cost management

• In charge of accounting and booking for fixed assets, inventory and distribution cost

Job Responsibilities

• Control supply chain budget (overhead, transportation cost, warehouse (inbound-outbound), inventory write-off) and proactively provide insightful analysis and proposals to the business team so as to improve efficiency and reduce waste.

• Inventory Management: Ensure strong controls over FIFO in raw materials, packaging materials, and finished goods and ensure physical stocks are reconciled to books stocks. Aged stocks are appropriately reflected in financial statements. Lead the quarterly/ bi-annually physical inventory count process

• Effectively manage Inventory days (DIO)

• Assist business team in controlling inventory level to maximize working capital.

• Ensure Capital Spending is within the approved budget and aligns with Internal and Local Regulations

• Ensure completeness of monthly depreciation run

• Asset management: leading in Fixed asset physical count process and quarterly idle FA review

• Prepare financial reports which include budgeting and forecasts, monthly closings, audit and tax reporting for supply chain-related costs. Provide insights by own initiative regarding quantitative and qualitative developments, based on reporting guidelines.