Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Receptionist task:
- Welcome guests and greet people who visit the company, direct visitors to the appropriate person, ensure that all employees are informed of their guest’s arrival
- Handle all incoming calls, answer inquiries, take and forward messages or transfer calls to appropriate personnel
- Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
- Manage /set up meeting room booking and business lunch as required
2. Admin task
- Monitor, order suppliers and distributing office equipment, stationaries, etc.
- Assist Administrator in managing office assets and office maintenance
- Be responsible for keeping documentaries, contracts, authorized documents
- Co-ordinate with external suppliers for office's support service (for example: mail express service, drinking water delivery, retal photocopy machine service, etc.)
- Receive, collect and pay expenses such as electricity, water, telephone charges, express delivery ...
- Make arrangement for employee's business trip such as arrange car, book hotel and air ticket
- Performing other tasks as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Training opportunities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam
