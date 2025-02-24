Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Receptionist task:

- Welcome guests and greet people who visit the company, direct visitors to the appropriate person, ensure that all employees are informed of their guest’s arrival

- Handle all incoming calls, answer inquiries, take and forward messages or transfer calls to appropriate personnel

- Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries

- Manage /set up meeting room booking and business lunch as required

2. Admin task

- Monitor, order suppliers and distributing office equipment, stationaries, etc.

- Assist Administrator in managing office assets and office maintenance

- Be responsible for keeping documentaries, contracts, authorized documents

- Co-ordinate with external suppliers for office's support service (for example: mail express service, drinking water delivery, retal photocopy machine service, etc.)

- Receive, collect and pay expenses such as electricity, water, telephone charges, express delivery ...

- Make arrangement for employee's business trip such as arrange car, book hotel and air ticket

- Performing other tasks as assigned