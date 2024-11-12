Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 52 Triệu

Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 52 Triệu

Công ty CP Savvycom
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/12/2024
Công ty CP Savvycom

Backend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty CP Savvycom

Mức lương
17 - 52 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 17 - 52 Triệu

Participate in Requirements Analysis & Technical Specification in Agile/Scrum development process
Develop clean, scalable code using .NET Core in Micro-service Architecture & Cloud-native
Develop backend Data-storage & Data-flows with Postgres, ES, Kafka and various Cloud data toolset
Test and deploy system (micro-)services và (micro-)apps on AWS EKS/Kubernetes with Docker toolset
Improve existing system: revising, updating, refactoring and debugging code
Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
Serve as an expert on the system and provide technical support to other Internal teams

Với Mức Lương 17 - 52 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field
At least 4+ years of development experience
C#, .NET, .NET Core, ASP.NET Core, Entity Framework Core, LINQ
Relational database modeling & design with Postgres
Knowledge of Microservices, Clean-code, Clean-Architecture & SOLID principles
Understanding of Agile/Scrum methodologies
Preferred (but not required)
Document DB modeling & design with Elasticsearch
Object Storages with AWS S3
Message Queues with KAFKA & Message Queue
Messaging with Sendgrid, Twilio, AWS SNS, ...
Having experience in Cloud Native Computing
DevOps, SysOps in AWS and Git CI/CD experience
HTML5/CSS3, JS/Typescript, React.js/Vue.js, Node.js
English proficiency

Tại Công ty CP Savvycom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At our client's company, their people are the key to their success. They believe in creating an attractive total compensation package (TCP) that not only retains employees but allows them to excel in their profession. These include:
Competitive gross salary (17-52M VND depending on what you bring to the table)
Full salary during probation
Guaranteed 13th month salary
Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit-sharing program
12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave
Extra seniority paid annual leave
Global health insurance package for yourself and direct family members
A Pantry & a Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve
Lots of other company benefits including 5-star annual company trip, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly / quarterly / annual company events
General company T&D Program + dedicated T&D budget for managers
Other benefits in accordance to Company's Policy and Vietnam Labor Laws

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Savvycom

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP Savvycom

Công ty CP Savvycom

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, tháp B Skypark, số 3 Tôn Thất Thuyết, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-senior-backend-engineer-thu-nhap-17-52-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job245888
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ THẾ GIỚI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Bình Định Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH AIOZ Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN YOOTEK HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 2,400 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Rikkeisoft Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Backend Developer Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần chuỗi bán lẻ Mini Min
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Backend Developer CTCP Phần mềm SOFTMART làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CTCP Phần mềm SOFTMART
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PIONERO
Tới 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu Công ty TNHH Equix Technologies
20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH Thương Mại và Giao nhận vận tải Quốc tế Trang Huy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH Thương Mại và Giao nhận vận tải Quốc tế Trang Huy
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH EAZYBIT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH EAZYBIT TECHNOLOGY
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÁC GIẢI PHÁP SOFTEL
20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ IDO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ IDO
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Máy Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 38 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Máy Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
25 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 USD Công ty cổ phần phương tiện điện thông minh Selex
1 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer XGame làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 60 Triệu XGame
20 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Tổng công ty Công nghệ & Giải pháp CMC
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH Thương Mại và Giao nhận vận tải Quốc tế Trang Huy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH Thương Mại và Giao nhận vận tải Quốc tế Trang Huy
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH JUST ENGINEER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH JUST ENGINEER
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Dmobin làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Dmobin
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
3 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TÍCH LŨY THỊNH VƯỢNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TÍCH LŨY THỊNH VƯỢNG
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 1 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO
1 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALLIEX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALLIEX VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Bất Động Sản Thế Kỷ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bất Động Sản Thế Kỷ Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Savvycom
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu SAPP Academy
13 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm