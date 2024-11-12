Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 52 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty CP Savvycom
- Hà Nội: Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 17 - 52 Triệu
Participate in Requirements Analysis & Technical Specification in Agile/Scrum development process
Develop clean, scalable code using .NET Core in Micro-service Architecture & Cloud-native
Develop backend Data-storage & Data-flows with Postgres, ES, Kafka and various Cloud data toolset
Test and deploy system (micro-)services và (micro-)apps on AWS EKS/Kubernetes with Docker toolset
Improve existing system: revising, updating, refactoring and debugging code
Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)
Serve as an expert on the system and provide technical support to other Internal teams
Với Mức Lương 17 - 52 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 4+ years of development experience
C#, .NET, .NET Core, ASP.NET Core, Entity Framework Core, LINQ
Relational database modeling & design with Postgres
Knowledge of Microservices, Clean-code, Clean-Architecture & SOLID principles
Understanding of Agile/Scrum methodologies
Preferred (but not required)
Document DB modeling & design with Elasticsearch
Object Storages with AWS S3
Message Queues with KAFKA & Message Queue
Messaging with Sendgrid, Twilio, AWS SNS, ...
Having experience in Cloud Native Computing
DevOps, SysOps in AWS and Git CI/CD experience
HTML5/CSS3, JS/Typescript, React.js/Vue.js, Node.js
English proficiency
Tại Công ty CP Savvycom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive gross salary (17-52M VND depending on what you bring to the table)
Full salary during probation
Guaranteed 13th month salary
Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit-sharing program
12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave
Extra seniority paid annual leave
Global health insurance package for yourself and direct family members
A Pantry & a Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve
Lots of other company benefits including 5-star annual company trip, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly / quarterly / annual company events
General company T&D Program + dedicated T&D budget for managers
Other benefits in accordance to Company's Policy and Vietnam Labor Laws
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Savvycom
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
