Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 52 Triệu

Mức lương 17 - 52 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hai Bà Trưng

Participate in Requirements Analysis & Technical Specification in Agile/Scrum development process

Develop clean, scalable code using .NET Core in Micro-service Architecture & Cloud-native

Develop backend Data-storage & Data-flows with Postgres, ES, Kafka and various Cloud data toolset

Test and deploy system (micro-)services và (micro-)apps on AWS EKS/Kubernetes with Docker toolset

Improve existing system: revising, updating, refactoring and debugging code

Develop documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Serve as an expert on the system and provide technical support to other Internal teams

Bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field

At least 4+ years of development experience

C#, .NET, .NET Core, ASP.NET Core, Entity Framework Core, LINQ

Relational database modeling & design with Postgres

Knowledge of Microservices, Clean-code, Clean-Architecture & SOLID principles

Understanding of Agile/Scrum methodologies

Preferred (but not required)

Document DB modeling & design with Elasticsearch

Object Storages with AWS S3

Message Queues with KAFKA & Message Queue

Messaging with Sendgrid, Twilio, AWS SNS, ...

Having experience in Cloud Native Computing

DevOps, SysOps in AWS and Git CI/CD experience

HTML5/CSS3, JS/Typescript, React.js/Vue.js, Node.js

English proficiency

At our client's company, their people are the key to their success. They believe in creating an attractive total compensation package (TCP) that not only retains employees but allows them to excel in their profession. These include:

Competitive gross salary (17-52M VND depending on what you bring to the table)

Full salary during probation

Guaranteed 13th month salary

Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit-sharing program

12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave

Extra seniority paid annual leave

Global health insurance package for yourself and direct family members

A Pantry & a Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve

Lots of other company benefits including 5-star annual company trip, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly / quarterly / annual company events

General company T&D Program + dedicated T&D budget for managers

Other benefits in accordance to Company's Policy and Vietnam Labor Laws

