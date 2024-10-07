Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Tòa nhà Ricco, 363 Đường Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Phường Khuê Trung, Cẩm Lệ

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, develop, and maintain scalable web applications using Java. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features. Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code while adhering to best practices. Conduct code reviews to ensure code quality and share knowledge with team members. Troubleshoot and debug applications to optimize performance and security. Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to enhance development processes. Mentor junior developers and provide technical guidance as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related field. Proven experience as a Java developer, with a minimum of 3 years in middle role, and 5 years in senior role. Strong proficiency in Java, including experience with Java 8 or later. Proficiency in Java frameworks such as Spring and Hibernate. Experience with RESTful web services and API development. Solid understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and design patterns. Familiarity with front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and integration with Java applications. Knowledge of database systems, SQL, and NoSQL databases. Proficiency in version control systems, such as Git. Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills. Can work with Docker/Containerize application. Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Agile development experience is a plus. Certifications in Java or related technologies are a plus. CI/CD with Jenkin is a plus

Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world. Working & growing with a passionate, young, and talented team. Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care. 13 months’ salary per year. Evaluate salary annually. Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fee, such as Udemy, Coursera.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

