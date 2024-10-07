Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Công nghệ Thông tin

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Tòa nhà Ricco, 363 Đường Nguyễn Hữu Thọ, Phường Khuê Trung, Cẩm Lệ

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design, develop, and maintain scalable web applications using Java. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features. Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code while adhering to best practices. Conduct code reviews to ensure code quality and share knowledge with team members. Troubleshoot and debug applications to optimize performance and security. Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to enhance development processes. Mentor junior developers and provide technical guidance as needed.
Design, develop, and maintain scalable web applications using Java.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code while adhering to best practices.
Conduct code reviews to ensure code quality and share knowledge with team members.
Troubleshoot and debug applications to optimize performance and security.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to enhance development processes.
Mentor junior developers and provide technical guidance as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related field. Proven experience as a Java developer, with a minimum of 3 years in middle role, and 5 years in senior role. Strong proficiency in Java, including experience with Java 8 or later. Proficiency in Java frameworks such as Spring and Hibernate. Experience with RESTful web services and API development. Solid understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and design patterns. Familiarity with front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and integration with Java applications. Knowledge of database systems, SQL, and NoSQL databases. Proficiency in version control systems, such as Git. Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills. Can work with Docker/Containerize application. Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Agile development experience is a plus. Certifications in Java or related technologies are a plus. CI/CD with Jenkin is a plus
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a Java developer, with a minimum of 3 years in middle role, and 5 years in senior role.
Strong proficiency in Java, including experience with Java 8 or later.
Proficiency in Java frameworks such as Spring and Hibernate.
Experience with RESTful web services and API development.
Solid understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) principles and design patterns.
Familiarity with front-end technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) and integration with Java applications.
Knowledge of database systems, SQL, and NoSQL databases.
Proficiency in version control systems, such as Git.
Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
Can work with Docker/Containerize application.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Agile development experience is a plus.
Certifications in Java or related technologies are a plus.
CI/CD with Jenkin is a plus

Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world. Working & growing with a passionate, young, and talented team. Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care. 13 months’ salary per year. Evaluate salary annually. Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fee, such as Udemy, Coursera.
Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world.
Working & growing with a passionate, young, and talented team.
Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care.
13 months’ salary per year.
Evaluate salary annually.
Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fee, such as Udemy, Coursera.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HANOI (HEADQUARTER) F2-3 Thanh Dong Building, 19 Lane To Huu Str, Nam Tu Liem Dist, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-senior-java-developer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-da-nang-job204360
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing AU-AVAGO CO., LTD làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 25 USD LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Điều dưỡng CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ NGỌC DUNG làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ NGỌC DUNG
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC VINSEED làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC VINSEED
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN E PLUS D làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN E PLUS D
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông SEFA Media làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông SEFA Media
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Video Editor TRUNG TÂM NGOẠI NGỮ E-BEST làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu TRUNG TÂM NGOẠI NGỮ E-BEST
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SONG PHÁT LONG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SONG PHÁT LONG
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MKT GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MKT GROUP
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty CP Vinaconex 25 làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Vinaconex 25
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUVIRON VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HUVIRON VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PHÚC THIÊN LỘC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN PHÚC THIÊN LỘC
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Intelligence Công Ty TNHH Kế Toán Thuế Keytas làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Kế Toán Thuế Keytas
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP MÁY VIỆT NAM TNV làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP MÁY VIỆT NAM TNV
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CLEEKSY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CLEEKSY
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CP BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NAM MIỀN TRUNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CP BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NAM MIỀN TRUNG
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Xúc Tiến Thương Mại Quốc Tế Báo Đen làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 5 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xúc Tiến Thương Mại Quốc Tế Báo Đen
1 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất May Mặc Cương Tấn Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất May Mặc Cương Tấn Phát
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN LONG PHI GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN LONG PHI GROUP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật CÔNG TY TNHH SYSTEMEXE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SYSTEMEXE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu PPP Laser Clinic Viet Nam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MTV SHINHAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MTV SHINHAN VIỆT NAM
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH KẾ TOÁN KIỂM TOÁN VÀ ĐẠI LÝ THUẾ DUY TÂN làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KẾ TOÁN KIỂM TOÁN VÀ ĐẠI LÝ THUẾ DUY TÂN
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH WAEBOX MEDIA làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WAEBOX MEDIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN KHẢI MINH làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN KHẢI MINH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ TÂM VÀNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ TÂM VÀNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Hộ Kinh Doanh Giang Phùng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Hộ Kinh Doanh Giang Phùng
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm