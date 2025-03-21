Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

***Job Locations:

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Loyal Office - 151 Võ Thị Sáu, Phường 6, Q3, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

- Hà Nôi: Tầng 9, toà nhà Diamond Flower, Số 48, Lê Văn Lương, P. Nhân Chính, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

***Job Description

- Complete Customs procedure and coordinate with relevant Departments to control the delivery of goods.

- In charge of the accuracy of Shipping documents (Invoice, Packing List, Bill of Lading, and so on) and Customs Declaration Forms.

- In cooperation with truckers, forwarders and transportation services.

- Process the purchase contracts/ orders upon the purchase requests from sales/services team to the suppliers in time,

• Negotiate with suppliers on lead-time / delivery time, cost, payment term, shipping term so as to obtain the maximum benefit for the company.

• Follow up payment and prepare payment forecast.

- Follow up, stay informed of changes, feedback the abnormal purchase order status to other related Departments and the suppliers; record shipments on daily log sheet.

- Update legal regulations on import and export activities, be responsible for implementing customs regulations