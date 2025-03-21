Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/04/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ

Social Media

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ

Mức lương
18 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Loyal Office

- 151 Võ Thị Sáu, Phường 6, Q3, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu

***Job Locations:
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Loyal Office - 151 Võ Thị Sáu, Phường 6, Q3, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
- Hà Nôi: Tầng 9, toà nhà Diamond Flower, Số 48, Lê Văn Lương, P. Nhân Chính, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội
***Job Description
- Complete Customs procedure and coordinate with relevant Departments to control the delivery of goods.
- In charge of the accuracy of Shipping documents (Invoice, Packing List, Bill of Lading, and so on) and Customs Declaration Forms.
- In cooperation with truckers, forwarders and transportation services.
- Process the purchase contracts/ orders upon the purchase requests from sales/services team to the suppliers in time,
• Negotiate with suppliers on lead-time / delivery time, cost, payment term, shipping term so as to obtain the maximum benefit for the company.
• Follow up payment and prepare payment forecast.
- Follow up, stay informed of changes, feedback the abnormal purchase order status to other related Departments and the suppliers; record shipments on daily log sheet.
- Update legal regulations on import and export activities, be responsible for implementing customs regulations

Với Mức Lương 18 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Y Tế Việt Mỹ

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, tòa nhà Diamond Flower, Ngã tư Lê Văn Lương – Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-social-media-thu-nhap-18-000-20-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job343180
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE A LIST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE A LIST VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty CP Beta Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Beta Media
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Social Media HỘ KINH DOANH ABERA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH ABERA
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Thebluetshirt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thebluetshirt
Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SPX EXPRESS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HTM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HTM
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CHUỖI THƯƠNG MẠI BUSY MING VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Social Media CER GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CER GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH HVNet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH HVNet
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH THỦY VÂN MỘC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỦY VÂN MỘC
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH HVNet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH HVNet
0.1 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EYE STATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EYE STATION
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH LEIRA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEIRA
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Toyota Hiroshima Tân Cảng - HT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Toyota Hiroshima Tân Cảng - HT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Esang Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Esang Vina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mufg Bank, Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ĐĂNG VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ĐĂNG VN
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Sammin Sea & Air Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sammin Sea & Air Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media SOUMAKI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SOUMAKI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 32 - 40 USD Navigos Search
32 - 40 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Startup Assistant AZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Startup Assistant AZ
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Dai-ichi Life Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Dai-ichi Life Việt Nam
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media EMG Education làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận EMG Education
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm