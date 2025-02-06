Tuyển Software Engineer Meishang Cosmetics Vietnam (Colorkey BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 550 - 750 USD

• Orientation training for new members. Update the onboarding materials and programs to introduce new hires to the company’s culture and operations.

• Assist in the development and communication of HR policies and procedures.

• Support training initiatives to enhance employee understanding of workplace policies.

• Participate in organizational development initiatives to promote a positive workplace culture.

• Foster strong relationships with employees to cultivate a supportive and inclusive workplace.

• Conduct employee surveys and focus groups to gather feedback on employee satisfaction and morale.

• Support and give the ideas for internal activities such as Company trip, Year End Party, monthly birthday parties, Mid-Autumn festival, etc.

• Stay updated on the latest trends and innovations for the Employees’ relation, work with HR department to develop and execute employee engagement initiatives.