Tuyển System Administrator Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

- Undertake the Project Roll out from VAS Central Office & ensure that the implementation is in alignment with IT Project Governance.

- Manage systems in IT Infrastructure & Architecture & ensure the availability of services.

- Maintenance of Infrastructure & Architecture to meet the Service Level Agreement.

- Implement security controls and best practices to protect IT systems and data.

WORK DETAILS

1. Microsoft 365 Administration:

- Help design and implement a strong user management plan that includes setting up, managing, and supporting user accounts, groups, and permissions in Microsoft 365; while making sure it meets the company’s security rules and requirements.

- Improve key Microsoft 365 services like Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive to ensure they are always available, perform well, and work smoothly with other systems.

- Develop and enforce security measures for all M365 services, including setting up Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), data loss prevention (DLP), and advanced threat protection (ATP).

- Make sure that data storage and privacy comply with legal and regulatory requirements, using M365 features to protect student and staff information.