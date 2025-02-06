Tuyển System Administrator Công Ty TNHH Đầu tư DAV Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu tư DAV Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 647 QL13, Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 300 - 500 USD
As an Administrator at our company, you will play a crucial role in managing various administrative functions that support our operations. You will be responsible for overseeing inventory, coordinating parcel deliveries, and maintaining client relationships. Additionally, your efforts in supplier outreach and managing our social media presence will significantly contribute to our business growth and customer engagement.
• Manage and oversee inventory and stock levels to ensure operational efficiency.
• Coordinate and manage the delivery of parcels to clients and suppliers.
• Greet and assist clients during visits to the office.
• Identify, contact, and establish relationships with potential suppliers.
• Support marketing initiatives through effective social media engagement and communication.
• Assist in preparing reports on inventory and supplier performance.
• Provide general support to the purchasing and operations team as needed.
• Perform other tasks required from the manager.
Với Mức Lương 300 - 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proficient in using social media platforms for business purposes.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu tư DAV Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Đầu tư DAV Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
